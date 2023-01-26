JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado thought Arkansas State played well enough to win for 40 minutes Saturday against Marshall. As it turned out, the Red Wolves needed five more minutes of winning basketball to rid themselves of a losing streak that dates to December.

ASU has dropped seven consecutive games going into tonight’s contest at Southern Miss. The slide is the Red Wolves’ second-longest in five-plus seasons under Balado, whose 2019-20 team dropped eight in a row late in the year.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Southern Miss

Site: Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 9-12, 1-7 SBC; USM 17-4, 6-2 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: USM, 15-13

Last meeting: USM, 74-57, Jan. 14

