JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado thought Arkansas State played well enough to win for 40 minutes Saturday against Marshall. As it turned out, the Red Wolves needed five more minutes of winning basketball to rid themselves of a losing streak that dates to December.
ASU has dropped seven consecutive games going into tonight’s contest at Southern Miss. The slide is the Red Wolves’ second-longest in five-plus seasons under Balado, whose 2019-20 team dropped eight in a row late in the year.
Balado said he is trying to remain consistent in his approach with the players.
“When you’re in a losing streak or a rut, you want to make sure as a coach that you continue to stay the course and trust the process, continue to try to do the things the way you’re used to doing them,” Balado said. “There’s no adjustments from our staff, putting our head down and giving up, anything like that. The players have to see that.
“We continue to teach and coach every day, try to make them do the right things consistently and when they start to do that more and more, they see improvement. Obviously there’s no moral victories in this league, but (Saturday) was an improvement.”
ASU (312) and Marshall (67) are separated by 245 places in the NCAA’s NET rankings, yet the teams were tied at 71 to end regulation at First National Bank Arena. Taevion Kinsey, the Sun Belt’s leading scorer, put up nine of his 23 points in overtime to help the Thundering Herd pull away for an 87-78 victory.
Tonight’s game, which starts at 7 o’clock in Hattiesburg, Miss., is the Red Wolves’ fourth consecutive against a team with a top-100 NET ranking. ASU (9-12, 1-7 Sun Belt) was tied with Southern Miss (17-4, 6-2 SBC) at halftime on Jan. 14 before the Golden Eagles, who are No. 70 in the NET, took charge in a 74-57 victory.
“We just have to continue to get better. We’re looking forward to playing Southern Miss this Thursday,” Balado said. “We were tied with them at halftime and they went on a 15-2 run to start the second half. That’s something we watched as a staff and tried to make some adjustments defensively on who’s guarding who, things of that nature.”
ASU’s hopes of beating Southern Miss dried up along with transition points in the second half. The taller Golden Eagles shot 54.2 percent after halftime, forcing the Red Wolves to go against a set defense they were unable to crack.
After shooting 42.3 percent in the first half, which ended in a tie at 33, the Red Wolves made only 26.1 percent of their attempts after halftime.
Balado hopes ASU can force a faster pace tonight.
“We’ve always been a team to play with a lot of tempo and we’ve made adjustments this year at times because of our bench, not knowing who will be available, not knowing who’s healthy and keeping guys on the floor with foul trouble,” Balado said. “At the end of the day, for us to be effective offensively, we have to play at that pace. To us, playing a half-court, grind-it-out game is very tough. In transition, it gives us an opportunity to get some disadvantages.
“Southern Miss plays a little bit of a funky defense. They give you that fake 2-2-1 pressure that’s really nothing, it’s just to slow you down. We can’t let it slow us down. We have to blow past it, we have to attack it aggressively and have confidence and shoot open shots.”
ASU’s perimeter shooters were productive against Louisiana-Lafayette and Marshall last week, making 21-of-50 from the 3-point line over two games.
Malcolm Farrington was 8-of-14 beyond the arc. Balado said Farrington also played well defensively against Marshall.
“I thought defensively he was pretty good. He could do that all the time,” Balado said. “When he’s playing that way and he’s making shots, he’ll play minutes. That’s what he is for us, a knockdown shooter. He just can’t be a liability defensively and the other day he wasn’t. If he continues to play that way, then he’ll continue to get minutes.”
Avery Felts was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line against Marshall, 6-of-14 for the week. Felts scored 18 points against the Herd to lead four Red Wolves in double figures.
Forward Omar El-Sheikh and guard Caleb Fields, who has been playing with a wrist fracture since Dec. 22, Balado said, are averaging 12 and 10.6 points, respectively. Guard Terrance Ford Jr., who sat out the Marshall game, is questionable to play tonight because of a lower leg injury.
Southern Miss is enjoying a turnaround season under alumnus Jay Ladner, who is in his fourth season as head coach. The Golden Eagles were 7-26 last season, their last in Conference USA before moving into the Sun Belt.
Nine newcomers joined Southern Miss’ roster. Guard Austin Crowley, a transfer from Ole Miss, averages a team-best 17.6 points per game. Forward Felipe Haase, a 6-9 transfer from Mercer, is next at 14.4 points per game for the Golden Eagles, who are 10-0 at home.
The Eagles have more size in 6-8 forward DeAndre Pinckney, who is putting 14 points per game, and 6-7 Denijay Harris, who scored 22 points in the teams’ first meeting.
Southern Miss leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense, holding opponents to 63.9 points per game. The Golden Eagles, who out-rebounded ASU 40-28 earlier this month, are second in the league in rebound margin.
“Harris, to me, is one of the biggest mismatch problems for us. He plays basically the small forward for them. He’s 6-7 and he rebounds well,” Balado said.
The Red Wolves will visit Appalachian State on Saturday. Their next home game is Feb. 2 against South Alabama.