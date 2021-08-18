A-State makes penalties point of emphasis

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s first scrimmage of fall camp produced what head coach Butch Jones called “great teaching opportunities,” just too many for his liking.
The Red Wolves were penalized 16 times by the Sun Belt Conference officials working Saturday’s scrimmage at Centennial Bank Stadium. Afterward, Jones said he would welcome high school or college officials in Northeast Arkansas who want to work on their craft by officiating practice for the Red Wolves.
“I’m still waiting for some officials to get out here and officiate,” Jones said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think the guys are tired of me throwing yellow flags, but that really puts you at a competitive disadvantage when you don’t have the luxury of having officials at your practice. We’re working on that.
“We’ve tried to be extremely diligent in throwing flags on little things. I do think it’s been a point of emphasis and really what you emphasize becomes important to the players. We’ve definitely made a point of emphasis with that.”
Jones said ASU’s penalty count in the scrimmage was unacceptable, adding that the Red Wolves took nine points off the scoreboard because of flags.
Saturday’s penalties ranged from pre-snap infractions, including one Jones described as happening in the “high red area” on the field, to holding and defensive pass interference.
“Points are hard to score and you’re not going to win very many games by taking nine points off the board. Great teaching opportunities – we had a touchdown and we had a young man block behind the ball,” Jones said Saturday. “Well, we’ve been talking about all the time that you never block behind the ball, always block moving forward and we made that mistake. However by him making that mistake, A, I’m glad he made it in practice, and B, it will be so much of a point of emphasis that we won’t have that happen again this year.”
Jones, ASU’s first-year head coach, took over a team that has frequently been among the most-penalized in the Sun Belt.
The Red Wolves were flagged 70 times last season, second only to Appalachian State’s 88 in the Sun Belt. From 2015-19, ASU had 90 or more penalties each season and was assessed 800-plus penalty yards each year.
Offensive guard Andre Harris and defensive back Elery Alexander said the Red Wolves have already learned from last weekend’s penalties.
“That’s just discipline. That’s the big thing Coach Jones is preaching. Discipline is the biggest thing he preaches all the time. He wasn’t happy and we weren’t happy with that,” Harris said after Tuesday’s practice. “The penalties we had, it was just small things like blocking behind the ball. It’s not like somebody just not knowing what they’re doing, kind of like the effort but just the wrong thing at the wrong time. We just have to know to be smarter at times and those will get cleaned up for sure. Those are already cleaned up by now.”
“Looking back on last year, we had tons and tons and tons of offside penalties,” Alexander said. “To me, that’s a big discipline thing and now that we’ve focused on our discipline, we’ve learned to think when we’re tired and learned how to have that laser focus when you’re fatigued and can’t come out of the game.”
Tuesday’s practice was ASU’s 10th of 15 in fall camp. The Red Wolves practiced again Wednesday night.
Media day activities are scheduled today, followed by practice Friday and another scrimmage Saturday. ASU opens the season at home Sept. 4 against Central Arkansas.
Jones said the Red Wolves need to work with a sense of urgency the remainder of the week as they close what he described as a challenging fall camp.
“Nothing on our team is game ready. We don’t have to be, but the sense of urgency with everyone in the organization has to continue to pick up and they’ve been good, everyone’s been good,” Jones said.
“But we have to know what’s in store for us. We talk about trusting the process, but when you look at this team of the unknowns and having to start fast with our schedule, we have to be game ready immediately.”