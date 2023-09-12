A-State offense struggles in loss to Memphis

JONESBORO — Arkansas State has yet to find the end zone.
The Red Wolves are still looking for their first touchdown of the season after falling to 0-2 with Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Memphis. ASU has been outscored 110-3 through two games, its worst two-game stretch to open a season since being outscored 110-0 in the first two games of 1992.
While the Red Wolves created some scoring opportunities Saturday – they reached the Tigers’ 30-yard line on four drives – ASU’s only points came on Dominic Zvada’s 34-yard field goal near the end of the first half.
“When you look at football, everything is about getting into a rhythm, getting into the flow of the game,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said Monday. “I didn’t think, particularly on offense, we had any flow. We didn’t have any rhythm in the game. We did a lot of good things and then right now we don’t have a lot of discipline to execute overall with 11 for 11.
“When you go back again and press play and you look at the video, we have eight guys doing the right things, we have nine guys doing the right things. The two players who aren’t doing it right, it’s catastrophic.”
The Red Wolves also paid dearly for four turnovers, including one that ended an early drive and another that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Tigers (2-0).
Trailing 3-0, ASU drove from its 28 to the Tigers’ 14 late in the first quarter on a drive that included quarterback J.T. Shrout’s 24-yard reception on a throwback from former quarterback Wyatt Begeal. Zak Wallace broke an 11-yard run to put the Red Wolves on the 16, but two plays later Brian Snead lost a fumble that Memphis’ Simeon Blair recovered at the 12.
After Memphis took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter, Shrout looked toward Corey Rucker on third-and-9 from the ASU 25. Memphis’ DJ Bell jumped in front of the pass for an interception that he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.
“When you turn the football over four times, that is completely unacceptable and you’re not going to win any football games doing that,” Jones said. “On top of that, you only have two explosive plays. We talk about the double positive in terms of taking care of the ball, or creating turnovers, and explosive plays, and we only had two of those.”
Shrout limped off the field after being sacked with 13:38 remaining in the third quarter. He finished the night 12-of-25 passing for 79 yards, with two interceptions, and is questionable to play this week, Jones said Monday.
Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dailey played the remainder of the game after replacing Shrout in the third quarter, completing 9-of-15 attempts for 63 yards. Dailey led drives that reached the Memphis 30 and 14, each ending on downs.
“Just going out there, there was a lot of excitement. I was ready to go in,” Dailey said. “My teammates helped to calm me down, just telling me that they believe in me, that we just have to keep going and keep rolling. We were able to move the ball a little bit. We just have to finish some drives.”
Jones described Dailey as one of Saturday’s bright spots.
“I thought he came in and he was poised, he was calm. I liked the way he conducted himself in the huddle,” Jones said. “A couple of throws, I think he would like to have back, and that’s the thing, it’s the consistency in performance by everybody, but I was very encouraged by Jaxon. I thought he did some good things. I thought he showed some poise. He knows where to go with the football.”
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan was 21-of-29 passing for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Henigan also scored on a 7-yard keeper in the third quarter that gave the Tigers a 31-3 lead.
ASU limited the Tigers to 389 total yards, including 150 rushing while allowing 3.7 yards per carry.
“At times the defense did at well, but at the end of the day our goal is to not let any points on the board at all,” said linebacker Melique Straker, who was one of four Red Wolves to make eight tackles. “I think at times we played well, but there’s always room for improvement.”
ASU finished with 230 total yards. Zvada’s field goal came at the end of a 58-yard drive that included four pass completions to Reagan Ealy, including Ealy’s 8-yard catch on fourth-and-8 from the Tigers’ 37.
“Defensively I thought we played really well. They only gave up 24 points realistically. They played really hard,” Dailey said. “You have to learn how to play complementary football as an offense. The defense gets a stop and the offense, you get the ball in good field position, you have to take advantage of that. You have to move the ball, you have to take care of the ball, you have to put points on the board.”
The Red Wolves play at home again this week as Stony Brook, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision, visits Centennial Bank Stadium. Stony Brook (0-2) lost to two teams ranked in FCS to open the season, falling 37-13 to Delaware and 35-14 to Rhode Island.
Jones said video of ASU’s loss to Memphis showed areas where the Red Wolves made strides from their season-opening 73-0 loss at Oklahoma.
“We did improve as a football team in a lot of certain areas, but we also have a lot of blinking lights as well that we have to get cleared up and cleaned up immediately,” Jones said. “The first thing I think is we pride ourselves on teaching and playing complementary football, and we’re not doing that right now. It’s like we have separate entities of offense, defense and special teams. I think the big thing we have to do is continue to focus on playing complementary football.”