A-State offense struggles in loss to Memphis

Memphis’ DeAgo Brumfield (left) and Simeon Blair (5) break up a pass intended for Arkansas State’s Corey Rucker during the first half of Saturday’s game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State has yet to find the end zone.

The Red Wolves are still looking for their first touchdown of the season after falling to 0-2 with Saturday’s 37-3 loss to Memphis. ASU has been outscored 110-3 through two games, its worst two-game stretch to open a season since being outscored 110-0 in the first two games of 1992.

