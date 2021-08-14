JONESBORO — Head coach Butch Jones indicated the offense held the upper hand Saturday afternoon on what he described as Arkansas State's most productive day of fall camp.
The Red Wolves held their first scrimmage, working for 112 plays during a closed practice inside Centennial Bank Stadium. Each player was on the field for about a half, Jones said during his post-practice interview session.
Jones called Saturday's session a typical first scrimmage in that it provided plenty of learning opportunities. While he said the offense had too many dropped passes, including two or three that would have resulted in touchdowns, he also saw explosive plays and progress on that side of the football.
"We have to do a much better job of completing the deep ball, I'd like for us to be able to run the ball with consistency, but I did think today we took a step forward offensively," Jones said. "I thought we took a step backward defensively, but they're all learning opportunities and that's what you're going to have, and that's what you want as a head coach. You don't want one side of the ball to always have success.
"We've had some great successes during training camp on defense. You know what, today was unacceptable with the way we're going to play defense around here. We'll see what type of leadership we have, we'll see what type of resiliency they have to be able to bounce back and learn from their mistakes and be a better defense from it."
Jones said the Red Wolves worked in game-like situations where every play was live, including special teams. Sun Belt Conference officials worked the scrimmage.
After seeing 16 penalties in the scrimmage, Jones invited any high school or college official in Northeast Arkansas to work practice at ASU, saying the Red Wolves need their help. He said the penalties were an assortment from pre-snap penalties to holding calls and defensive pass interference.
"Way too many penalties. We had 16, which is unacceptable," Jones said. "We will not tolerate that in our football program. It's about winning football, it's about playing disciplined football. We took a total of nine points off the board with penalties. You want to make mistakes in practice because that's how you learn, and you never waste an opportunity to learn or you never waste a failure.
"These are all great opportunities. This is why you practice. If we were perfect, we wouldn't need to practice, so this is why we practice and we need to get officials in here and really start officiating our practices."
Jones said the offense avoided turnovers. Defensively, he said the Red Wolves "need a lot of work" on tackling.
"We had some situations today where we gave up big plays because we missed tackles," Jones said. "That's something with the rules and all that, every time we do get a tackling opportunity, we have to take full advantage of it. I still think you can be a better tackling team without tackling by stressing the fundamentals and details of your eyes and your body position."
Jones said some individuals are starting to step into leadership roles, pointing to junior defensive lineman Kivon Bennett and junior quarterback James Blackman for their efforts Saturday.
Bennett is a transfer from Tennessee, where he had 4.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in seven games last season. He played for Jones as a freshman with the Volunteers in 2017.
"We need Kivon Bennett to provide leadership. He's played in big-time games, he understands me, he understands the expectations. He's got to step up more as a leader and I saw that a little bit today," Jones said. "We need more individuals. I thought James Blackman stepped up, little things that you can build upon of the intangibles. He was sprinting out, always the first one. He's the leader out of the huddle, from the sideline. All those things are really, really important and I saw progress that way."
Blackman is a transfer from Florida State, where he threw 43 touchdown passes from 2017-20. His competition at quarterback includes sophomore Layne Hatcher, who has thrown 46 touchdown passes in two seasons with the Red Wolves.
Jones was pleased with both Blackman and Hatcher on Saturday.
"I thought both of them took a step forward today. I thought we threw the ball a little more with rhythm, a little more with timing," Jones said. "I thought our offensive line was better in terms of providing protection for the quarterback to be able to get back in his drops and have a clean pocket. I think they're improving in their overall pocket presence. We always talk about being a high-vision quarterback and not watching the rush. I thought both of those individuals took a step forward today."
Jones said it was still early in camp to identify players who have been a pleasant surprise, but he listed a few freshmen who are making a bid for playing time.
The group includes tight end Emmanual Stevenson of Eufala, Ala., wide receiver Reagan Ealy of Plant City, Fla., and safety Cam Jeffery of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
"Emmanual Stevenson at tight end is doing some really good things as a true freshman. He'll play this year. He's really stepped up, but he's still got to get a lot better in the next couple of weeks," Jones said. "Ealy at wide receiver, who's a walk-on freshman out of Tampa, has done a really good job for us in the slot. He's going to play for us. We threw him in there today with the ones and he made plays.
"... Cam is very explosive, very talented. He's going to play a lot of football for us. A lot of our freshmen that we recruited when we got here, we feel they could be big-time players in this program, and they're really stepping up and it's great to see them continuing to grow and develop, but I see everyone developing."
The Red Wolves will return to practice Monday. Jones said today will be treated like a Sunday during the season with ASU coaches grading everyone on video.
Another scrimmage is scheduled next Saturday. The season opener is Sept. 4 against Central Arkansas.
"This week is absolutely critical," Jones said. "Every practice is critical to the evolution of this football team from building our identity, to accountability, to who our playmakers are, to our special teams game. Everything is critical moving forward."