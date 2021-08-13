JONESBORO — Arkansas State recently finalized a home-and-home women’s basketball series with Oklahoma, head coach Matt Daniel said.
The Red Wolves will visit the Sooners on Nov. 12 this year. Oklahoma will return ASU’s visit with a trip to First National Bank Arena during the 2022-23 season.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play a school of that magnitude, but I’m more excited for our student-athletes and our community. That’s what this deal is all about for me,” Daniel said Friday. “I’m really excited to get that level of opponent back into Jonesboro and First National Bank Arena along with Arkansas, and we’re going to continue to work on those type of series with those level of opponents from here on out.”
ASU’s 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule is being finalized with tipoff times and other details, Daniel said. The Red Wolves will host Arkansas on Nov. 19 to start a four-year, home-and-home series.
The Razorbacks will be the first women’s basketball team from a high-major conference to play in Jonesboro since Florida visited early in the 2016-17 season. Daniel said home-and-home series with opponents such as Arkansas and Oklahoma are difficult to find.
“It’s really hard, especially in today’s world because the climate is so different,” Daniel said. “They would just like to pay for games and not travel. It’s getting harder and harder to get those games, so I’m really thankful to be able to get it done.”
Head coach Sherri Coale, who led Oklahoma to three Women’s Final Four appearances during 25 seasons as head coach, retired after the 2020-21 season. Jennie Baranczyk, who spent nine seasons as Drake’s head coach, was hired as Coale’s successor.
Daniel said he reached out to Oklahoma about a series before the coaching change.
“Sherri is an acquaintance of mine and I reached out to them and agreed to the game with Sherri, but also I know their new coach as well and was able to keep the game,” he said. “We just got the contract finalized in the last couple of days. I’m thankful to have that.”
Oklahoma has previously visited ASU twice, most recently in 2008, and leads the series 4-1.
Daniel said he and Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors were on the same page about starting a series when the UA policy on in-state competition changed. A crowd of 10,892 packed FNB Arena when the teams met in the 2005 Women’s NIT.
The Razorbacks were 19-9 last season with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“In the big picture I think it means quite a bit,” Daniel said of the series with Arkansas. “Whether it’s Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Texas or UConn, it’s all just a high-level game for us.
“But if you take the big picture and you think about what it does for our community and the interest that it drives, the excitement that it drives, the money it can make, I think that’s where the big picture comes in.”
Daniel said Arkansas and Oklahoma are the two high-major conference teams on ASU’s schedule for the 2021-22 season. He wouldn’t mind playing more in the future.
“Typically in a given year we play three guarantee games,” Daniel said. “I would rather replace those guarantee games with four Power Five games home and home where at least we get the return on the investment and get that level of opponent back in Jonesboro. If we could get three or four of those games back in Jonesboro, then we’re making money in a different way.
“Now that makes it just as hard on our staff and players because the level of opponent is the level of opponent, but I just think it’s bigger than basketball and what we’re trying to do here, and we want to be a really active ingredient of building a big-time athletic program. In order to do that, we need to make our schedule appealing.”