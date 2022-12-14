JONESBORO — Arkansas State will close the non-conference segment of its men’s basketball schedule with three home games before Christmas, starting with tonight’s visit by Southeast Missouri.
The Red Wolves lost back-to-back games leading up to the home stand, falling 72-67 at Central Arkansas and 80-55 at Air Force. ASU coach Mike Balado said the loss at UCA, where the Red Wolves led by double digits in the second half, might have carried over at Air Force.
“We’ve got to be good enough to understand that we can’t have games like that hang over. With a young team, sometimes you need teaching points,” Balado said Tuesday. “It’s better to teach on wins than losses, but sometimes in losses you get good teaching points as well and we had a great team meeting after the Air Force game to talk about moving forward and what guys’ roles are and things of that nature.”
Tipoff at First National Bank Arena for the Red Wolves (5-5) and Redhawks (5-5) is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ASU struggled in the second half defensively at UCA, which shot 56 percent after halftime, and for the entire evening at Air Force, which shot 55.8 percent for the game. The Falcons were 11-of-23 from the 3-point line.
“Defensively is where we took a lot of hits. They hit a ton of 3s against us and we were short on our bench,” Balado said. “Izaiyah (Nelson) was ruled out after seven minutes in and a couple of guys were struggling with the altitude and all that. No excuses, but we’ve gone back to film and we’ve worked on some things and tweaked some things offensively to help us get easier baskets for certain guys. Obviously we need guys to play better.”
Balado said Nelson, a 6-10 freshman forward, only played six minutes because of asthma. The Red Wolves are still without guard Caleb London for a couple of weeks because of an ankle injury.
Guard Avery Felts led the Red Wolves with 14 points at Air Force, where he was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line. Felts also scored 11 points at UCA, ending a run of seven consecutive games where he scored in single digits.
Balado said Felts was putting too much pressure on himself for a while.
“He was struggling for a little bit there, for a couple of games, and he was really, really hard on himself. I think it came to a point where you can only be hard on yourself for so long and I think he almost kind of let it go,” Balado said. “He started concentrating on defending as best he could and worried about making plays for other guys, not worrying about shooting, and what happens is when you start thinking about something else, then shots come available and he usually makes them. I’m glad to see him kind of break out of that.”
Caleb Fields and Malcolm Farrington are averaging 12.3 and 11.6 points per game. Balado said UCA and Air Force focused on Farrington, who is shooting 41.5 percent from the 3-point line, and the Red Wolves need to do a better job of getting him open.
“I’m still optimistic as heck. We’ve got three home games left before conference play and we’re looking forward to playing these games, especially SEMO (tonight),” Balado said. “We’re moving forward as far as getting better and putting guys in better positions, tweaking some things and changing some things, trying to figure out the right recipe right now.”
After winning five of its first six games, including a victory at South Florida, SEMO has lost four in a row against UC Davis, Milwaukee, Missouri and Purdue Fort Wayne.
The Redhawks average 72 points per game behind point guard Phillip Russell, their leading scorer at 16.8 points per game. Israel Barnes (14.8 points per game) and Chris Harris (11.2) are SEMO’s second and third-leading scorers.
“Russell is an extremely good point guard, scores in many different ways, very aggressive,” Balado said. “Barnes and Harris are good. For us to have a chance, we have to make sure we neutralize those three guys in the full court. They play extremely fast.”