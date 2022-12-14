JONESBORO — Arkansas State will close the non-conference segment of its men’s basketball schedule with three home games before Christmas, starting with tonight’s visit by Southeast Missouri.

The Red Wolves lost back-to-back games leading up to the home stand, falling 72-67 at Central Arkansas and 80-55 at Air Force. ASU coach Mike Balado said the loss at UCA, where the Red Wolves led by double digits in the second half, might have carried over at Air Force.

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Southeast Missouri

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 5-5; SEMO 5-5

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: SEMO, 31-30

Last meeting: ASU, 72-60, 2021-22