PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State begins the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament with a little momentum.

The Red Wolves won two of their last three regular-season games, including Friday’s finale at Louisiana-Monroe, to escape last place in the Sun Belt. ASU (12-19) earned the No. 13 seed and a first-round meeting tonight with 12th-seeded Coastal Carolina (11-19).

A-State Men's Basketball

Opponent: Coastal Carolina

Site: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Fla.

Tipoff: 5 p.m.

Records: ASU 12-19, 4-14 SBC; CCU 11-19, 5-13

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: CCU, 6-5

Last meeting: ASU, 73-57, Feb. 4