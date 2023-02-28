PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State begins the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball tournament with a little momentum.
The Red Wolves won two of their last three regular-season games, including Friday’s finale at Louisiana-Monroe, to escape last place in the Sun Belt. ASU (12-19) earned the No. 13 seed and a first-round meeting tonight with 12th-seeded Coastal Carolina (11-19).
Tipoff in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 5 p.m. The winner advances to play fifth-seeded Troy on Thursday at 2 p.m.
ASU earned its second road victory of the season Friday, edging ULM 64-61. The Red Wolves trailed 29-26 at halftime and by as many as seven points in the second half.
You want to feel as good about yourself as possible. I thought for us to get a victory on the road, to learn, understand, remember what it is to win on the road in this league (was important),” ASU coach Mike Balado said during his postgame radio interview. “We’re going into a situation now where everybody is 0-0. It’s one game and out. You’ll be amazed at how many teams play better that way and how many teams don’t play as good. You’re at a neutral site, so teams that rely on shooting, it’s a little different environment. It’s going to be a great tournament.”
Junior guard Caleb Fields narrowly missed a triple-double with a team-high 15 points, a season-best eight rebounds and eight assists. In the process, he passed Trey Finn (2009-13) to become ASU’s 19th all-time career scoring leader with 1,176 points.
Terrance Ford Jr. and Omar El-Sheikh both finished with 13 points, and Izaiyah Nelson added 10 for an A-State squad that posted a .460 field goal percentage while holding ULM (11-20, 7-11) to a .362 mark. The Red Wolves also held a 37-32 rebounding advantage and outscored the Warhawks 24-12 in the paint.
“I was really proud of the team effort defensively. I think that’s the best we’ve played in a while,” Balado said. “To hold a team like that to 36 percent is great.”
Down 35-28 at the 17:23 mark, Arkansas State used an 18-3 run over a 10-minute stretch to open an eight-point advantage, 46-38, with 8:06 remaining. ULM tied the game at 53 with just over three minutes left on the clock, but guard Avery Felts knocked down a 3 at that point to start a 7-0 A-State run that put the visitors ahead for good.
ASU defeated Coastal Carolina 73-57 when the teams met Feb. 4 at First National Bank Arena. The Chanticleers have played the last five games without 6-foot-9 center Essam Mostafa because of an injury.
Neither team had a player recognized Monday when the Sun Belt all-conference team was announced.