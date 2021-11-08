JONESBORO — Arkansas State came away from its lone exhibition game with a few issues to address.
The Red Wolves didn’t guard the 3-point line as well as fifth-year head coach Mike Balado expects, nor did they take care of the basketball to Balado’s standards against Blue Mountain College. ASU pulled out a 72-66 victory despite committing 19 turnovers and watching its NAIA foe shoot 10-of-25 from the 3-point line.
Balado will be watching both statistics closely as ASU opens its 94th season of men’s basketball tonight against NCAA Division II Harding. Tipoff at First National Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m.
“One of the biggest strengths of Harding, as it’s always been with them, is their 3-point shooting,” Balado said Monday. “Obviously we didn’t guard the 3 very well to start the game, but we did a much better job in the second half against Blue Mountain College. That’s something we’ve really stressed defensively, being locked into personnel and taking away the 3, not only from Harding but from every team that we play, and then turnovers, trying to do a better job of valuing the basketball.
“We had 19 (turnovers) against Blue Mountain, which was way too high, and I think about seven of those were unforced. We’ve worked on being more efficient with the ball and then obviously on defense picking up our pressure and taking away the 3-point shot.”
The Red Wolves return their roster almost intact after finishing 11-13 last season, a group that includes first-team All-Sun Belt forward Norchad Omier and second-team All-Sun Belt guard Marquis Eaton. Former Jonesboro High School star Desi Sills, a junior transfer from Arkansas, adds even more experience after playing in 98 games over the last three seasons with the Razorbacks.
Sills did not see action against Blue Mountain after a hard fall in ASU’s intrasquad game, but will be ready to play tonight, Balado said.
“I don’t think he’s going to let me take him out. He wants to play so bad,” Balado said.
“He needs to get back in game shape. He’s been in and out of practice. He has practiced this whole week and he looks good. Again, we want to be cautious, but I know he wants to play and I want to see him play.”
Guard Caleb London, who has had an Achilles tendon problem, is questionable to play this evening, Balado said.
Balado said he hadn’t completely decided on a starting lineup. Against Blue Mountain, the Red Wolves went with Eaton, Christian Willis and Avery Felts at guard, with Omier and Keyon Wesley at forward.
Omier and Eaton were the only Red Wolves to play more than 25 minutes in the exhibition game.
“To me, starting is not as important as who finishes and who plays the most minutes,” Balado said. “That’s going to be dependent on who I feel is playing the best.”
Omier, who had 15 double-doubles as a freshman, scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds against Blue Mountain. Guard Malcolm Farrington sank five 3-pointers for 15 points, while guard Caleb Fields added 12.
Balado said the narrow exhibition victory was an eye-opening experience for some of his players.
“We weren’t at full strength, so we’ll have guys back for this game, which will be a little bit different with the lineups,” Balado said, “but it allowed guys who played to understand that they just can’t assume they can walk in and not be efficient and win the game. It was a good test for us.”
While tonight’s game is the regular-season opener for ASU, Harding will count the contest as an exhibition. Great American Conference coaches picked the Bisons ninth in their preseason poll after they finished 4-11 last season.
Ramiro Santiago, a 6-4 senior guard, averaged 15.8 points per game last season at Harding. Guards Stetson Smithson, a 6-7 sophomore from Bald Knob, and Dorian Benkovic also started last year. Harding added a Division I transfer in 6-8 sophomore Taylor Currie, who played at Akron last season.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach (Jeff) Morgan and that program. They’re going to be very organized, run some great stuff offensively,” Balado said. “It’s not going to be a walk-over game, but at the same time, if we come out and do what we need to do, hopefully we’ll get the result that we want.”