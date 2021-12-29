A-State opens Sun Belt play with high-scoring opponent

JONESBORO — Arkansas State wants to play fast in the Sun Belt Conference opener this afternoon, but not at Georgia Southern’s speed.
Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt and ranks third nationally among Division I women’s basketball teams in scoring at 86.8 points per game. Even without their 133-15 whipping of Carver College, the Eagles would be averaging more than 82 points per game.
ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers doesn’t mind if her team runs when the opportunity is there, but otherwise the Red Wolves want to control the pace a little bit today in Statesboro, Ga.
“We want to play ball the way we play ball. Obviously we don’t want to get into a running match with them,” Rogers said. “They score 87 points a game and a lot of it is in transition, so we definitely have a game plan in place to help with that. We just want to play fast, the way we’ve been playing, but under control.
“We don’t want to get into a track meet with them. We want to try to play fast and if we can get something in transition, that’s great, but if not then we’ll pull it out and we’ll run some offense, try to manage the game that way.”
ASU (7-6) carries a three-game winning streak to Georgia Southern (9-3). Tipoff at Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Ga., is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Rogers, who was named interim head coach on Dec. 14, took the Red Wolves on the road for the first time last week. ASU overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter against SIU Edwardsville for a 74-71 victory, its third in as many games under Rogers.
“I think that we just proved to ourselves that we can overcome adversity. I think that was a good test to go through before conference,” Rogers said. “Hopefully we’re not down 15, but we’re going to have close games and we have to be able to weather the storm on the road. The whole game, every timeout, I just kept looking at them and saying, ‘You’re going to win this game, you’re going to win this game. Stay the course, stay the course.’ They trusted that and they showed that they can fight through adversity.”
At 79.4 points per game, the Red Wolves rank third in scoring among Sun Belt teams.
Guards Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington have scored in double figures in each of the last three games, Wallace putting up 46 points combined and Washington 41. Five other Red Wolves have had at least one double-digit game during the same span.
Junior guard Keya Patton and junior forward Trinitee Jackson are ASU’s season scoring leaders at 12.6 and 12.1 points per game, respectively, with Jackson also averaging 8.8 rebounds. Wallace adds 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Rogers said she hasn’t made any drastic changes since taking over the team following Matt Daniel’s resignation.
“I think my relationship with the kids is really good, so I’m able to coach them hard the way I want to coach them. Obviously I learned a lot from Coach Daniel, I played for Coach Daniel, but I’m not Coach Daniel,” Rogers said. “I’m Destinee Rogers and I’m going to coach them the way that I think is best at this point. We’ve been going a little bit longer in practice, we do a lot of breakdown drills, we do a lot of things to work on the things that we need to work on. The girls have definitely bought in, the staff has bought in.”
Georgia Southern has seven players averaging seven or more points, led by sophomore guard Terren Ward at 13.1 points per game and junior guard Mya Burns with an 11.9-point scoring average.
The Eagles, who average 14.1 steals per game to lead the Sun Belt, opened the season with a 68-66 victory at Auburn. Their losses have come against San Diego State, Indiana State and Kennesaw State.
Georgia Southern and ASU were picked ninth and 10th, respectively, in the Sun Belt preseason poll. The Red Wolves will travel home after today’s game to begin preparations for Saturday’s home game against Georgia State, which is also set to start at 1 p.m.
“We’ve won three games in a row after losing four in a row, so we have good momentum. We showed against SIUE that we can fight through adversity,” Rogers said. “Obviously we’re talking about those things, but at the end of the day it is a new season. It’s the conference season, everybody is 0-0, and at this point that stuff doesn’t matter. It’s what we do moving forward, so we’ve taken some things we did well, some things we did wrong in those last three games and tried to work on those things and carry them over to conference play.”