JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins Sun Belt Conference play in women’s basketball on the road, just as it spent most of the past month.
The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Monroe tonight and Georgia Southern on Saturday to complete a stretch of their schedule that included six road games out of seven total. ASU has played at home just once this month, beating Grambling State on Dec. 15.
ASU (5-6) played six of its 11 non-conference games on the road. The Red Wolves are 4-1 at home, the only loss coming against Oklahoma, and 1-5 on the road, the lone victory coming at McNeese State.
“We weren’t particularly happy about the way we performed in non-conference, but if you’re going to perform that way, I’d rather do it in non-conference as opposed to conference,” ASU head coach Destinee Rogers said. “We learned a lot of lessons, things that we’ll take to conference play. The message to my team (Monday) was there’s three seasons – you have your non-conference season, your conference season and your postseason.
“At the end of the year, no one is going to talk about your non-conference. They’re going to talk about what you did in conference and if you made it to postseason play. If you take care of business in conference play, then you get the opportunity to play in the postseason. That was the message to them.”
The Red Wolves will look to extend their recent dominance of ULM (4-7) tonight in Monroe. Tipoff at Fant-Ewing Coliseum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
ASU has won five consecutive games against ULM, beating the Warhawks 98-70 last year in Jonesboro and 82-60 in Monroe. Rogers said ULM coach Brooks Donald Williams recruited well over the offseason, however, and her team is better than in the past.
“She’s a great coach, she knows what she’s doing. She knows how to get her kids to buy in, so it’s not going to be a situation where we can just show up and win a ballgame,” Rogers said. “We have to be locked in on our game plan, we have to be tough, and we have to really figure out how to put four quarters together and play well together for four quarters.”
ASU closed non-conference play with a sluggish offensive performance in a 60-44 loss at Arkansas-Little Rock. The Red Wolves shot 25 percent from the field, a season low, while scoring their fewest points all season.
Rogers said the Trojans were the tougher team.
“They’re a winning program. I don’t care what their record looks like, who they’ve been playing, they’re a great team,” she said. “They’re coached really well and teams like that are always going to be tough. There are teams in our conference that are really tough. Regardless of whether you feel the calls are going your way or if it’s super physical or whatever, you just have to be tough in those environments, and I didn’t feel like we were for 40 minutes.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom, who has scored in double figures every game, leads the Red Wolves with a 15.8-point average. Sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton adds 11.7 points per game, while sophomore Anna Griffin pulls down 9.5 rebounds per game.
ULM defeated Alcorn State 69-65 in its most recent game, earning its first Division I victory of the season.
Rogers said four Red Wolves were unable to return to campus in time for Monday’s practice because of travel issues.
“It’s just a situation where their flights got canceled,” Rogers said. “It’s been a little stressful trying to figure that out, we’re still working through figuring that out, but nonetheless we’re excited to be going into conference play.”
The Red Wolves face a long travel day Friday to Georgia Southern, where tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Central) on Saturday. ASU’s next home game is Jan. 5 against Troy.