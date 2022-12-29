JONESBORO — Arkansas State begins Sun Belt Conference play in women’s basketball on the road, just as it spent most of the past month.

The Red Wolves visit Louisiana-Monroe tonight and Georgia Southern on Saturday to complete a stretch of their schedule that included six road games out of seven total. ASU has played at home just once this month, beating Grambling State on Dec. 15.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Site: Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La.

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 5-6, 0-0 SBC; ULM 4-7, 0-0 SBC

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KBTM (FM-102.1)

Series: ASU, 33-16

Last meeting: ASU, 82-60, 2021-22

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com