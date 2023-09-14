A-State opponent familiar with FBS foes

Stony Brook head coach Chuck Priore watches play during his team’s game at Oregon in 2021. The Seawolves visit Arkansas State on Saturday.

 Andy Nelson / Associated Press

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State is a new opponent for Stony Brook, the Seawolves aren’t unfamiliar with Football Bowl Subdivision competition under 18th-year head coach Chuck Priore.

Stony Brook has played at least one FBS opponent each year since 2010 with the exception of the pandemic-altered 2020 season. The Seawolves defeated Army 23-3 in 2012 and stayed within 14 points during four other games against FBS foes, the most recent being a 31-17 loss at South Florida in 2017.

A-State Football

Opponent: Stony Brook

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Records: ASU 0-2; SBU 0-2

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: First meeting

