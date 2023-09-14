A-State opponent familiar with FBS foes

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State is a new opponent for Stony Brook, the Seawolves aren’t unfamiliar with Football Bowl Subdivision competition under 18th-year head coach Chuck Priore.
Stony Brook has played at least one FBS opponent each year since 2010 with the exception of the pandemic-altered 2020 season. The Seawolves defeated Army 23-3 in 2012 and stayed within 14 points during four other games against FBS foes, the most recent being a 31-17 loss at South Florida in 2017.
Priore, whose Football Championship Subdivision team visits Arkansas State on Saturday, said shrinking the game is a key to success against FBS teams.
“You have to minimize the number of possessions. Field position is crucial,” Priore said during Monday’s Coastal Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “You have to protect the ball, execution, and you want to get out of the first half with a score that’s proper so that you can walk into the second half and coach at halftime and be ready in the third quarter. And sometimes they get away, but hopefully that won’t be this weekend.”
Stony Brook, which will receive a $280,000 guarantee for Saturday’s game, lost 20-3 at UMass last year and 48-7 at Oregon in 2021.
Picked 14th out of 15 teams by CAA coaches after finishing 2-9 in 2022, Stony Brook (0-2) opened the season with losses to Delaware and Rhode Island, two conference opponents that are ranked in the FCS Top 25. The Seawolves fell 37-13 to Delaware and 35-14 at Rhode Island.
“They’re kind of in the same situation as we are,” said ASU head coach Butch Jones, whose team was outscored 110-3 by Oklahoma and Memphis. “You look at those two teams that they’ve played and they’ve played two very high-quality opponents. It’s like I told our football team, they’re going to have a tremendous amount of confidence because they’re also seeing what we’ve put on video.”
Priore pointed to big plays when discussing his team’s loss at Rhode Island. The teams were tied 7-7 after the first quarter, but the Rams scored on a 70-yard pass and a 49-yard fumble recovery in the second quarter as they took a 28-7 halftime lead.
Quarterback Casey Case, a 6-foot-6 graduate transfer from Buffalo, has completed 44.3 percent of his passes through two games for Stony Brook.
After throwing three interceptions in the opener, Case was 17-of-30 last week for 139 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He played in three games over three seasons at Buffalo, but did not attempt a pass.
“I think Casey is just getting a little bit more comfortable with the totality of the offense and pulling the trigger. He’s going to get better,” Priore said. “There were still some throws that were left on the field, maybe balls that weren’t as accurate as could be, but once again the answer might be seven, eight, nine new starters on offense. There’s probably seven or eight other guys who are new that are playing and learning the offense. There have been some growing pains, which we anticipated.”
Charlotte transfer Johnny Martin III, a 5-10, 200-pound redshirt freshman, led Stony Brook in rushing last week with 42 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Anthony Johnson, a redshirt freshman transfer from James Madison, had five receptions for 54 yards against Rhode Island.
Linebacker Aidan Kaler and safety Noah Rodriguez lead Stony Brook’s defense with 12 tackles each. Defensive end Andy Nwaoko, a graduate transfer from Boise State, has two of the Seawolves’ eight sacks.
“That’s two weeks in a row that we’ve created a lot of havoc from our defensive line. We’re playing eight guys and they all played 30-ish reps each,” Priore said. “We’re keeping them fresh. Andy had a terrific game. We’ve got eight sacks in two games, a ton of pressures, a ton of negative plays recorded. We’ve given up big plays those two weeks also. I think if we can nail that part of it, we’ve defended the run formidably.”
Priore has a 97-93 record during his tenure at Stony Brook, which is located on Long Island. His teams won or shared the Big South title each year from 2009-12 and reached the FCS playoffs in 2017 and 2018.
Jones said the Red Wolves need to be locked in and focused Saturday night against the Seawolves.
“They’re a tough, physical, hard-nosed football team. Defensively they make you earn every yard that you get. I think they’re really quick up front,” Jones said. “They move their front very well. The linebackers are really good, they’re violent and they play downhill, and they’re very athletic on the back end. And then offensively, they’re going to give us a number of different looks.”