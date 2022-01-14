A-State outlasts App State, turns focus to CCU

JONESBORO — Jireh Washington’s late heroics Thursday night created an opportunity for Arkansas State to earn a weekend sweep this afternoon.
Washington scored the last six points as ASU outlasted Appalachian State 98-92 in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball. She drove into the lane for the go-ahead basket with 31 seconds remaining in the game and made four free throws in the last 16 seconds to seal the victory.
ASU (9-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) closes its home stand this afternoon against Coastal Carolina (12-3, 2-2). Game time at First National Bank Arena is set for 1 p.m.
Thursday night’s game featured 12 lead changes and 14 ties as the Red Wolves and Mountaineers both shot better than 52 percent from the field. ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers credited App State for a sharp performance coming off a lengthy break necessitated by COVID-19 issues, but praised her team’s fight.
“I believed we were going to get the win. We just had to dig deep,” Rogers said. “I told them at the end of the (third) quarter that the fourth quarter was ours, and we were going to win that quarter. We won it 27-19, and I think our defense definitely got us the win in that fourth quarter.”
Washington scored 14 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to power the Red Wolves, who trailed 82-75 with 6:27 remaining in the game after a 7-0 run by the Mountaineers (6-8, 0-1 SBC).
ASU scored the next five points, with Keya Patton and Morgan Wallace driving for field goals. A 6-0 run that included four points by Washington put the Red Wolves in front, 86-85, with 3:09 remaining.
Another 6-0 run, capped by Wallace’s layup after a Patton steal, put ASU ahead 92-87 with 1:40 to go. App State scored the next five points, however, and tied the game on Michaela Porter’s 3-pointer with 47 seconds to go.
After a timeout, Washington took the ball on the wing, drove into the paint and scored off the glass for a 94-92 ASU lead.
“I know the open 3, I had the shot,” Washington said. “I had faith in myself taking that ball to the basket and making it.”
App State turned the ball over on an inbound pass, and Washington made two free throws with 16 seconds to play. She sank two more free throws with five seconds left to set the final score.
While Washington led ASU with 25 points, four assists and four steals, she had plenty of support. Coming off a 30-point effort against Louisiana-Monroe, Patton scored 19 points.
Wallace had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
“I’ve kind of been in a slump the past two games of conference, the first two games really. Today I just kind of took the initiative, like I need to score to help this team win,” Wallace said. “All the time I’m not super aggressive, but I know that I have to be to help this team win.”
Trinitee Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Mailyn Wilkerson added 10 points for the Red Wolves, who shot 52.9 percent from the field.
Six App State players scored in double figures, led by Janay Sanders with 19 points. Thursday’s game was the first since Dec. 21 for the Mountaineers, who had their first four Sun Belt games canceled, and they shot 52.2 percent from the field.
The Mountaineers outscored the Red Wolves 30-24 in the second quarter for a 48-44 halftime lead and still held the lead, 73-71, after three quarters. ASU went on a 13-3 run in the third quarter to take a four-point lead, only to see App State go on an 11-0 run to lead by seven.
“I think we can play fast with anybody. That’s how we want to play. We really don’t want to do anything slow,” Rogers said. “As bad as I want to be a defensive team, I think I’m just going to live with the fact that we can just score the ball and we play so fast.
“My philosophy has been to try to hold people to 60, but because of how fast we play, there’s just too many possessions, so it’s hard to do that. Obviously we don’t want people to score 92, but we scored 98, so I’ll live with it.”
A-State and App State combined to take 137 shots. Coastal Carolina and UALR played to a different pace Thursday night in Little Rock, combining for 104 points and 114 total field goal attempts in a game the Trojans won 54-50.
Two-time All-Sun Belt forward Aja Blount scored 17 points to lead the Chanticleers. Blount went into Thursday’s game as the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer at 18.1 points per game.
“This will be our first time playing two games in a week (in Sun Belt play), so obviously that will be different,” Rogers said. “I just believe in the fight of this team. We’ll come in (Friday) and obviously have a light day of preparation for Coastal. We’re going to lace ‘em up and we’re going to go to battle again.”