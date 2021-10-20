JONESBORO — Arkansas State was picked sixth in the men’s poll and 10th in the women’s poll as the Sun Belt Conference released its annual preseason basketball coaches polls on Wednesday.
Georgia State garnered eight first-place votes and totaled 139 points to become the favorite to win the men’s title, with Louisiana-Lafayette second with two first-place votes and 125 points.
Texas State (110) was third while Appalachian State received two first-place votes and 109 points to rank fourth. South Alabama accumulated 105 points to rank fifth ahead of the Red Wolves’ 89 points. Coastal Carolina (69), Arkansas-Little Rock (46), Troy (40), Texas-Arlington (40), Georgia Southern (39) and Louisiana-Monroe (25) round out the coaches predicted order of finish.
The Sun Belt Conference will announce the preseason all-conference teams today.
The Red Wolves return 13 of 14 letterwinners from a season ago in men’s basketball, including Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference pick Norchad Omier and second-team all-conference selection Marquis Eaton.
The lone exhibition contest for the ASU men is scheduled for Nov. 1 against Blue Mountain College inside First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves open the regular season Nov. 9 against Harding, the first of 16 games on the home slate.
Troy was selected to win the league in women’s basketball, earning 11 of 12 first-place votes and 142 points in the poll. Louisiana-Lafayette earned the other top vote and was picked to finish second in the conference with 124 points.
UTA was third in the voting with 101 points, followed by Texas State (95), UALR (92), Appalachian State (87), Georgia State (70), South Alabama (66), Georgia Southern (54), ASU (47), Coastal Carolina (39) and ULM (19).
ASU posted a 4-10 record in league play last season and finished fifth in the West Division. The Red Wolves open the season at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, hosting Central Baptist College.