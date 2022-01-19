JONESBORO — Coach Mike Balado expects Arkansas State to have every available player in uniform tonight as the Red Wolves open a two-game home stand with Texas-Arlington.
Balado assumes the same of UTA, although he won’t know until just before the 7 o’clock tipoff at First National Bank Arena.
The Mavericks played without scoring leader David Azore last week due to COVID-19 protocols as they split two home games, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette before losing to Louisiana-Monroe. Azore is averaging 26 points per game in Sun Belt Conference play, 17.2 per game for the season.
“Leading into our game, you don’t know who’s going to be available for them. Maybe somebody else is out,” Balado said. “When we prepare, we prepare for everybody playing. It doesn’t matter because they’re not going to change much of what they do. Basketball is not a sport where too many formations change because you’re missing one guy.”
The Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) are well acquainted with Azore, a 6-foot-4 guard in his fourth season of competition with the Mavericks (8-9, 4-2 Sun Belt).
Azore’s four-point play in the closing seconds lifted UTA to a 73-71 victory over ASU last season in Arlington. He had 22 points in that game, then came back with 12 points and nine rebounds the next day as the Mavericks won 64-56 to complete a weekend sweep with their third victory in four games against the Red Wolves last season.
This season, Azore’s Sun Belt totals include 33 points against Georgia Southern, 30 against South Alabama, 24 against Troy and 17 against Georgia State. Most of his points come inside the 3-point line, although he was 5-of-5 beyond the arc against Georgia Southern.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in our league consistently who can stop him just one on one. You have to play him with three defenders and you have to make him take tough shots,” Balado said. “He shoots the 3 a lot better now. Mid-range, post, he’s phenomenal, probably one of the best in our league, and he’s physical. He can’t be in open space against one defender. He’s got to see three, so we’re working on that this week.”
Without Azore, the Mavs had three players score in double figures during an 83-73 victory over UL Lafayette, led by sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba with 22 points. Mwamba came back with 20 points against ULM, which prevailed 62-55 in overtime despite missing two regulars of its own.
While the Mavs played two home games last week, the Red Wolves had the week off after Arkansas-Little Rock canceled both games with ASU because of COVID-19 issues.
Balado said the Red Wolves’ practices had an internal focus that often isn’t possible this time of year.
“We concentrated on a lot of things that I think are important for us to win games,” Balado said. “Turnovers in practice were one thing, trying to make sure we’re taking care of the basketball, just little defensive fundamentals, really. We also did a lot of special situations.
“A lot of times during the season you can’t really get that in practice because you’re scouting. I think every day we did something different – down nine with three minutes to go, up two at the free throw line, down four, things like that, that we might see during the year. We worked on a couple of wrinkles during that time and put in a couple of new things offensively and defensively because we had some time to do it.”
Balado said sophomore forward Antwon Jackson and redshirt freshman guard Malcolm Farrington missed practice last week because of COVID-19 protocol, while junior forward Markise Davis was out because of concussion protocol. All three are expected to suit up this evening.
Second-year freshman forward Norchad Omier averages 16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds to lead the Red Wolves.
Junior guard Desi Sills and senior guard Marquis Eaton average 13.6 and 12.9 points per game, respectively.
Two of ASU’s three Sun Belt games that have been canceled were home games.
Tonight’s game is one of six remaining home games for the Red Wolves, who host Texas State on Saturday at 2 p.m.