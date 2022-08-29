JONESBORO — Butch Jones refers to season openers as the games of the unknown. That goes for Jones' football team as well as the first opponent in his second season as head coach at Arkansas State.
The Red Wolves' depth chart, announced Monday ahead of Saturday's home game against Grambling State, includes several players who have seen little to no playing time at ASU.
"There's a lot of unknowns right now," Jones said during Monday's Sun Belt coaches video conference. "You try to put them in as many game-like conditions as possible to kind of see how they're going to perform. We do have some individuals who have played a lot of football as well, so I think they'll help the youngsters."
ASU's depth chart lists senior Kivon Bennett, who practiced at linebacker in the spring and at times in fall camp, as a defensive end. Bennett is a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selection.
Senior Jordan Rhodes has earned a starting role on the offensive line after transferring to ASU in the summer. Senior wide receiver Champ Flemings, a transfer from Oregon State who joined the Red Wolves in the summer, is also on the first team.
Junior TW Ayers, who bulked up after spring practice to play an interior defensive line position, is the No. 1 nose tackle. Freshman Dominic Zvada, who has shown range beyond 50 yards in practice, will be Saturday's placekicker.
"Jordan Rhodes is an individual who will start at right guard for us. We're excited to see what he can do. He's a transfer from Ole Miss, was also at the University of South Carolina," Jones said. "He'll be our right guard and I'm excited to see what Makilan Thomas can bring to the table at left tackle. He's an individual that we made a decision last year to not play. He had the four games to be able to redshirt, so we tried to gain the valuable game experience and reps for him.
"I'm excited to see (quarterback) James Blackman. TW Ayers has done so much for us in moving to the defensive tackle position. There's a lot of individuals looking forward to (playing). Dennard Flowers is a defensive end who's really worked exceptionally hard, had a very good spring and kind of kept the momentum moving forward coming into training camp, and also our specialists with Dominic Zvada making his debut at kicking as well."
Jones said freshman linebacker Javante Mackey is out for the season with a torn meniscus suffered during non-contact work. Mackey was in line for significant playing time this season, Jones added.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Wyatt Begeal is out with an unspecified injury, but should return in a couple of weeks, Jones said.
Jones said the Red Wolves will need to be able to adapt and adjust through the course of the game, which kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.
"We always talk about first games are always kind of the games of the unknown. You never really know too much about your opponent. I think this week is really indicative of that with Grambling, with Coach (Hue) Jackson," Jones said. "When you look at the landscape of college football and the ever-changing rosters and roster management, transfers, you really don't know."
ASU depth chart
OFFENSE
QB;1;James Blackman (6-5, 190, Sr.)
;17;AJ Mayer (6-3, 220, Jr.)
RB;2;Johnnie Lang (5-8, 193, Sr.)
;4;Brian Snead (6-0, 210, Jr.)
TE;12;Emmanual Stevenson (6-3, 243, So.)
;18;Seydou Traore (6-4, 218, So.)
WR;10;Te'Vailance Hunt (6-1, 207, Sr.)
;8;Khyheem Waleed (5-11, 199, So.)
WR;7;Champ Flemings (5-6, 155, Sr.)
;28;Reagan Ealy (5-9, 168, So.)
WR;14;Jeff Foreman (6-0, 180, Jr.)
;11;Adam Jones (6-2, 184, So.)
LT;77;Makilan Thomas (6-3, 215, Fr.-RS)
;65;Noah Smith (6-7, 311, Fr.-RS)
LG;71;Mekhi Butler (6-3, 332, So.)
;63;Darrell Harden (6-3, 319, Fr.-RS)
C;67;Ethan Miner (6-2, 287, So.)
;78;Chase Jessup (6-3, 291, Fr.-HS)
RG;79;Jordan Rhodes (6-5, 350, Sr.)
;73;Ernesto Ramirez (6-4, 313, Sr.)
RT;57;Robert Holmes (6-4, 339, Jr.)
;74;Elijah Zollicoffer (6-5, 349, Fr.-HS)
DEFENSE
DE;92;Thurman Geathers (6-2, 225, Sr.)
;18;Dennard Flowers (6-2, 239, Fr.-RS)
DT;0 ;John Mincey (6-4, 291, Sr.)
;7;Terion Sugick (6-1, 274, Fr.-RS)
NT;45;TW Ayers (6-1, 275, Jr.)
;90;Tim Hardiman (5-11, 268, Fr.-RS)
DE;5;Kivon Bennett (6-2, 241, Sr.)
;32;Ethan Hassler (6-2, 245, So.)
LB;21;Melique Straker (5-10, 201, Jr.)
;33;Cam Jeffery (5-11, 189, So.)
LB;10;Jordan Carmouche (6-1, 222, Sr.)
;36;Charles Willekes (6-1, 224, So.)
LB ;11;Jaden Harris (6-1, 224, Jr.)
35;Cruz Temple (5-10, 210, Fr.-RS)
CB;3;Kenneth Harris (6-0, 193, So.)
;1;Samy Johnson (5-10, 192, Jr.)
S;9;Trevian Thomas (5-11, 188, So.)
;4;Taylon Doss (5-10, 186, So.)
S;8;Eddie Smith (6-0, 201, Jr.)
;29;Justin Parks (6-0, 187, So.)
CB;2;Leon Jones (6-1, 195, Jr.)
;19;Denzel Blackwell (5-9, 184, So.)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P;48 Ryan Hanson;(6-2, 213, So.)
;92;William Przystup (6-4, 245, Jr.)
PK;33;Dominic Zvada (6-3, 174, Fr.-HS)
;32;Aidan Ellison (5-11, 193, Fr.-RS)
KO;47;Tristan Mattson (6-2, 175, So.)
;33;Dominic Zvada (6-3, 174, Fr.-HS)
LS;38;Jack Bullard (5-11, 196, So.)
;69;Ethan Johnson (6-1, 230, Fr.-RS)
H;48;Ryan Hanson (6-2, 213, So.)
PR;2;Johnnie Lang (5-8, 193, Sr.)
;7;Champ Flemings (5-6, 155, Sr.)
KR;2;Johnnie Lang (5-8, 193, Sr.)
;7;Champ Flemings (5-6, 155, Sr.)