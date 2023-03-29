JONESBORO — Seven seniors from Arkansas State’s 2022 football team were back in the Student Activity Center on Tuesday morning, this time in hopes of impressing professional scouts.
A dozen NFL teams were represented at the Red Wolves’ annual Pro Day workout, evaluating ASU’s professional hopefuls in a variety of drills.
Running back Johnnie Lang Jr., a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection last fall as both an all-purpose player and return specialist, described the event as a dream come true. Lang has been training in Tampa, Fla., at The Trench Academy in preparation for his shot at the pros.
“Those guys did a good job of preparing me for this moment,” Lang said. “This is a moment I’ve been looking for all my life and I just came out here, relied on my training and I feel good walking off the field.”
Quarterback James Blackman, wide receivers Te’Vailance Hunt and Champ Flemings, offensive lineman Jordan Rhodes, linebacker Jordan Carmouche and defensive end Kivon Bennett also took part in the workout. Bennett, who underwent knee surgery for a torn meniscus after the season, participated in the bench press but did not participate in on-field drills.
Blackman, who has been training at XPE Sports in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was glad to be back in Jonesboro.
“I probably wish I did a little better, but honestly, just the vibe I’m getting from all the coaches, all the scouts, my teammates, it’s just the feeling of being back in Jonesboro,” Blackman said. “I miss it and I was just thankful and grateful I was able to get back here.”
Blackman said he was told his times in running and agility drills were in the upper echelon among quarterback prospects for the NFL Draft, which will take place April 27-29. He was pleased with his work in the passing game with Flemings, Hunt and Lang.
“I had, what, three incompletions? I feel like I shouldn’t have any, especially against air, but it was a pretty good day,” said Blackman, who passed for 3,815 yards in two seasons with the Red Wolves and 9,260 at ASU and Florida State combined. “I feel like I was hitting my targets. I showed off my deep ball, showed my intermediate game, how accurate I was. I feel like I had a good day.”
Lang, who ranked 14th nationally last season with 1,630 all-purpose yards, felt good about his times in the agility drills and also limited work specific to running back.
“I wanted some individual running back work to show them how loose I am and I’m probably the best running back in this class,” Lang said, “but I guess they didn’t want to see any running back work out of me, so I went with the receivers to show I can catch out of the backfield and run routes too.”
Bennett earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors on the defensive line last fall despite suffering a torn meniscus against Memphis in the third game of the season. After sitting out the following week against Old Dominion, Bennett went on to record five sacks over the last eight games.
With other pre-draft opportunities ahead, including the Miami Dolphins’ local pro day in April, Bennett didn’t want to take any risks by running Tuesday.
“Basically my whole offseason I’ve been rehabbing. I just got fully cleared for full activities on March 1, so I’m just now getting back into the swing of things,” Bennett said. “I’ve been working out for about two months now, but I just got cleared to run on March 1. My offseason has been focused on getting my body back right. I was down for a long time, immobilized in a leg brace and all that, and I’ve been progressing back to full strength. My leg feels good, I haven’t had any setbacks. It’s just I didn’t want to try to push myself today and have a setback.”
While he didn’t go through on-field drills, Bennett was there to encourage his teammates. He expressed gratitude to the school and community for welcoming him when he transferred to ASU from Tennessee in 2021.
“It’s kind of nostalgic and a little bittersweet for me, coming through the facilities and everything. They’ve got me staying at the Embassy (Suites), that’s where we stayed for games, and I’m going through all these emotions and memories from these past two years,” Bennett said. “It’s been so great to be able to be a Red Wolf. I just want to say thank you to everybody. Y’all welcomed me with open arms and I just really appreciate it.”