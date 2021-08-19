A-State questions await game answers

JONESBORO — While Arkansas State has tried to create game-like situations in fall camp, new head coach Butch Jones knows there are questions that won’t be answered until game time.
And the big one, Jones said during his media day press conference Thursday, involves how the Red Wolves handle adversity.
“How do we handle things when things don’t quite go our way? What’s our leadership going to be like? We’ve had 15 spring practices with this football team and then obviously 11 now,” Jones said. “A lot of these individuals are new to our football family. How are they going to react when there are fans in the stands? How are they going to react when there are TV cameras and scrutiny? How are they going to react in some adverse situations?”
The Red Wolves won’t start getting those answers until Sept. 4, when they open at home against Central Arkansas. ASU plays Memphis at home the following weekend before facing a stretch of three consecutive road games.
Jones inherited a team that was 4-7 last fall as ASU finished under .500 for the first time since 2010. The roster includes more than 50 newcomers and Jones recently wondered whether any team in the country is more unknown than the Red Wolves.
“The first game is the game of the unknowns. There’s no scouting,” Jones said. “You don’t know what your opponent is going to do, especially playing the quality of opponent like we are, and I think even more so it’s knowing ourselves. I’ll know a little more where we’re at as a football team after the first game, and I’ll be able to evaluate everything in live game situations.”
ASU is the fourth head-coaching stop in Jones’ career. He has 11 years of experience from previous tenures at Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Tennessee, producing a combined 84-54 record.
In terms of building a program, Jones said he’s been there and done it in previous stops.
“This is the fourth time doing it. We had the same challenges at Central Michigan and by the time we left there, we were a Top 25 football program and we were 22-3 (in the Mid-American Conference),” Jones said. “The same thing at Cincinnati and if you peel back the onion, it was the same thing at Tennessee.
“I have a lot of belief in building programs and developing programs, and we have a great staff, a great support staff, the best administration in America and I really like our kids. Right now, our culture, when you walk into a building, you can breathe, you can smell, you can feel the culture. Do we have some work to do? Yeah, absolutely, but I like where we’re at right now.”
While ASU has won or shared five Sun Belt Conference championships since the start of the 2011 season, the Red Wolves haven’t won the league since earning a title share in 2016. They have yet to make an appearance in the Sun Belt championship game, which was held for the first time in 2018.
Jones noted that the Red Wolves have not appeared in the Sun Belt title game.
“So you just peel back the onion and there’s not one player in our program who’s won a conference championship,” Jones said. “That’s where it gets back to understanding what it takes to play winning football.”
ASU brings back 15 starters from last season’s team that tied for third in the Sun Belt’s West Division. The Red Wolves lost five consecutive games after starting the season 3-2, including three straight conference losses by a combined 16 points.
“Close doesn’t pay the bills,” sophomore quarterback Layne Hatcher said. “We’ve got to find a way to win and I believe we’ll do that wholeheartedly. This is a completely different group, completely different culture, completely different team. I feel really great about where we’re at, love the mindset and the culture that we have.”
Hatcher and Florida State transfer James Blackman, each of whom have passed for more than 5,000 yards in their college careers, are competing for the starting job. Blackman is among the transfers who joined the Red Wolves this summer via the transfer portal.
“I don’t know if there’s necessarily more questions about this team,” Hatcher said. “I feel like we’ve gotten our culture to a really good place and the relationships that guys have with each other are in a really good spot. I think the question is now is let’s go see it against some opponents out there, and that’s the exciting part. That’s the question everybody in the country has. Nobody knows exactly what’s going to happen when you get out there and I think we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Freshman receiver Corey Rucker said ASU’s practices are different under Jones, who spent the past three seasons as part of Alabama’s staff.
“I think something a lot of people don’t notice is that no matter what’s going on, there’s never people just standing around,” Rucker said. “No matter what we’re doing, there’s always somebody working something. If there’s somebody who’s not on special teams, then they’re in individual (drills) working their craft, doing something over there. There’s never people standing around. I think last year that’s where we found ourselves, a lot of people standing around and wasted movement.”
ASU was picked second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division behind Louisiana-Lafayette. The Ragin’ Cajuns are ranked 23rd in the Associated Press preseason poll while Coastal Carolina, which won the Sun Belt East last year, is No. 22. A third ASU opponent, Pac-12 member Washington, is No. 20 in the poll.
Both UL Lafayette and Coastal Carolina will visit ASU for midweek games in October.
“The Sun Belt Conference, I believe, from top to bottom is one of the best football conferences in the country,” Jones said. “I don’t look at it as Group of Five, Power Five. I just look at it as football and we have two very, very talented football teams in the Top 25, and there’s a reason why they’re there. They’ve made incredible commitments by their institutions and we’ve done the same here. We have tremendous leadership and any time you have leadership, a vision and a direction for where you want to go, anything is possible, and we have that here.”