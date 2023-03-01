A-State races past ULM in Sun Belt tournament

Arkansas State’s Leilani Augmon (2) and Kiayra Ellis reach for a loose ball during Tuesday’s Sun Belt Conference tournament game against Louisiana-Monroe in Pensacola, Fla.

 Jimmie Mitchell / Sun Belt Conference

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State used a big third quarter to pull away from Louisiana-Monroe on its way to a 76-65 victory Tuesday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament.

The 11th-seeded Red Wolves expanded a six-point halftime lead by outscoring the 14th-seeded Warhawks 27-13 in the third quarter. ASU led 62-42 at the end of the period and cruised through the fourth quarter.