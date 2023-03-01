A-State races past ULM in Sun Belt tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Arkansas State used a big third quarter to pull away from Louisiana-Monroe on its way to a 76-65 victory Tuesday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament.
The 11th-seeded Red Wolves expanded a six-point halftime lead by outscoring the 14th-seeded Warhawks 27-13 in the third quarter. ASU led 62-42 at the end of the period and cruised through the fourth quarter.
“We just knew we had to continue to play our game,” ASU head coach Destinee Rogers said during the postgame press conference. “We just had to continue to play fast, continue to hunt the paint, try to get to the free throw line, make them run with us. We’re at our best when we play fast, so we just wanted to stick to our game plan and we knew we had a big run in us. That happened in the third quarter.”
ASU (12-18) won its first game at the Sun Belt Conference Championship since 2017 while collecting its fourth victory over its last five outings. The Red Wolves will now face No. 6 Georgia Southern today at 5 p.m. in the tournament’s second round.
Rogers was proud of her team for advancing in the event.
“I’ve been a part of this program for four years now and this is my first time being a part of a win at this tournament, so obviously I’m really excited about that,” Rogers said. “More excited for my players, though. We’re playing our best basketball right now. These players are really bought in and they’re hungry.”
Arkansas State was led by four players scoring in double figures, including sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom with a game-high 19 points. The Sun Belt’s Newcomer of the Year, Higginbottom finished with at least 19 points for the fifth consecutive game.
Mailyn Wilkerson added 16 points for the Red Wolves, while Lauryn Pendleton and Anna Griffin finished with 13 and 10, respectively.
The Red Wolves finished with a .426 field goal percentage in comparison to the Warhawks’ .382 mark. Although ULM (7-23) held a 44-37 advantage on boards, A-State had three fewer turnovers and turned 14 ULM miscues into 16 points.
The first half featured two ties and two lead changes prior to Arkansas State taking a 35-29 lead into the break. Higginbottom scored the last four points of the first half to give the Red Wolves momentum going into intermission.
The third quarter saw the Red Wolves outscore the Warhawks 27-13 before their lead swelled to as much as 24 points in the fourth quarter.
“I think we were just bought in to the mission and the task at hand that second half. We just knew we couldn’t come out flat,” Higginbottom said. “We knew we had to be the aggressor, couldn’t relax. I think we put our foot on the gas and did a really good job of extending the lead.”
ULM also had four players score in double figures, led by Aasia Sam and Emma Merriweather with 16 points each.
Georgia Southern (20-7) raced past ASU 99-86 when the teams met Dec. 31 in Statesboro, Ga., paced by Terren Ward’s 40 points. Higginbottom and Wilkerson did not play in that game.
“They play just like we play. They play fast,” Rogers said. “They’re trying to hunt the paint and get to the free throw line, shoot a lot of layups. They have the ability to shoot it from 3 and they play a lot of players. It’s probably going to be a high-pace game, a high-scoring game. We’re just excited for the challenge.”