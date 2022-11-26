JONESBORO — Arkansas State erased a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation and outscored Kansas City 11-0 in overtime for a 79-68 victory in women's basketball Saturday at First National Bank Arena.
The Red Wolves closed the game on a 22-4 run over the final 10 minutes, including overtime. Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points to lead ASU (3-3).
In her first career 20-point game, Higginbottom made 9-of-19 shots from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line, and was perfect on five free throws. Lauryn Pendleton added her second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Kiayra Ellis chipped in a career-best 10 points in the start.
Three players, including Pendleton, grabbed double-digit rebounds for ASU, with Melodie Kapinga and Anna Griffin accounting for 11 and 10, respectively.
The Red Wolves shot 40.3 percent from the floor (29-72) and 44.4 percent from the 3-point line (8-18), while going 13 of 17 on free throws. ASU had a 20-4 edge in bench scoring and put up 16 points on 16 turnovers by the Roos (2-4).
Two players registered 20 or more points for Kansas City, led by E’Lease Stafford’s 24 points. Sanaa’ St. Andre added 23 points and eight assists.
The Roos erased an early eight-point deficit as the first quarter ended in a 16-16 tie. The Red Wolves closed the second quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by Higginbottom's three-point play for a 38-35 halftime lead.
After ASU went up 48-41 in the third quarter, Kansas City finished the period on a 16-4 run to lead 57-52 going to the fourth quarter.
Stafford connected on a 3-pointer to give Kansas City its largest lead, 64-57, with 5:35 to play. A-State’s fourth-quarter surge began on a transition 3 by Keya Patton, who scored five of her eight points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Back-to-back layups by Kapinga and Pendleton tied the game at 64 with just over three minutes remaining.
Stafford knocked down a jumper at the 2:42 mark to put her team ahead, but Higginbottom hit a pair of free throws to tie it at 66. A Griffin rebound basket moved ASU ahead by two, then Stafford tied it at 68 with two free throws.
Kapinga was fouled with just over a second left, but could not convert at the line, sending the Red Wolves into overtime for the first time under head coach Destinee Rogers.
In the extra five minutes, A-State dominated on both ends of the floor, forcing three turnovers and holding the Roos to 0-of-5 from the field. Pendleton opened the period with a score and later put the contest away with a 3 with 43 seconds left.
Arkansas State's next three games are on the road, beginning with Tuesday night's game at McNeese State. The next home game is Dec. 15 against Grambling State.