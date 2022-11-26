JONESBORO — Arkansas State erased a seven-point deficit in the final five minutes of regulation and outscored Kansas City 11-0 in overtime for a 79-68 victory in women's basketball Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

The Red Wolves closed the game on a 22-4 run over the final 10 minutes, including overtime. Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points to lead ASU (3-3).