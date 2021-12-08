PINE BLUFF — A dominant second half gave Arkansas State its second road victory of the season.
The Red Wolves erased a 10-point halftime deficit Wednesday night to defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 84-73 in their first visit to H.O. Clemmons Arena.
Former Jonesboro High School standout Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton combined for 47 points to power ASU (6-2). Sills scored a career-high 25 points while Eaton scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Red Wolves rallied from a 48-38 deficit.
UAPB (1-10) shot 51.4 percent from the field in the first half, including 5-of-11 from the 3-point line. The Golden Lions cooled to 33.3 percent in the second half while committing eight of their 10 turnovers.
"They played really well in the first half. They came out and made shots," ASU head coach Mike Balado said during his postgame radio interview. "We weren't the aggressor early and they took it to us. We took a 10-point deficit at halftime and played a much, much better game in the second half, so I'm proud of my team. Great win on the road. Every game is tough."
ASU's Norchad Omier finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and 19th of his career. Caleb Fields was also in double figures with 13 points.
Brandon Brown scored 21 points and Dequan Morris added 19 points for UAPB, which was playing only its second home game of the season.
"We started out rough. We didn't want to do that," Sills said during a postgame radio interview. "I feel like they punched us early and that shows us we have to respect our opponent early. I don't feel like we came in and respected them just because of their record, but they were a good basketball team."
The Golden Lions forced seven ASU turnovers in the first half, all on steals. The Red Wolves trailed by as many as 14 points, 35-21, in the first half while shooting 45 percent from the floor and just 25 percent from 3-point range.
ASU outscored UAPB 46-25 in the second half, shooting 56.7 percent (17-30) from the field and 3-of-6 (50 percent) beyond the arc. The Red Wolves had only one turnover over the final 20 minutes.
The Red Wolves finished with a 36-33 advantage on the glass and outscored UAPB 44-38 in the paint. ASU’s starting five scored 79 of the 84 points with four players in double figures for the second consecutive game.
ASU took its first lead of the second half, 61-59, on Sills' 3-pointer with 11:53 left in the game. The game was tied at 65 when Sills converted a three-point play with 6:54 remaining, started an 8-0 run.
Sills scored again in the paint and Eaton drilled a 3-pointer to give ASU a 73-65 lead with five minutes to play. UAPB trailed by at least six points the rest of the game.
Arkansas State continues the three-game road stretch Saturday at 4 p.m. at Mississippi Valley State. The Delta Devils (0-6) host Nicholls tonight in their home opener.