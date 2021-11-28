A-State rally falls short in season finale

JONESBORO — Butch Jones wanted to give Blake Grupe a chance on the final play of Arkansas State's 2021 football season, even though he realized the circumstances were difficult.
Grupe's 48-yard field goal attempt into a southwest wind fell short of the goalposts Saturday afternoon, landing in the end zone as Texas State escaped with a 24-22 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Jones, Arkansas State's first-year head coach, was left with a decision when the Bobcats dropped running back Lincoln Pare for a 1-yard loss on third-and-1 from the Texas State 30 in the final minute of the game. The Red Wolves ran the clock to three seconds before using their final timeout to set up Grupe's attempt on fourth down.
"You're at the 30-yard line, you're kind of at that fringe from pregame warmups. Everything is charted; we know exactly the wind, we know everything, nothing is done by chance," Jones said. "You're sitting there and you're making a decision. We just got stopped on third and two. Are you going to have an all-or-nothing play and your best player doesn't have an opportunity to win the football game?
"I trust Blake Grupe, I will always trust Blake Grupe, and I know that was a difficult field goal. That kick did not cost us the game."
Jones pointed to other occasions when the Red Wolves were forced to call on Grupe, ASU's career scoring leader, for field goals instead of extra points.
ASU (2-10, 1-7 Sun Belt) had a 471-333 advantage in total yards over Texas State (4-8, 3-5 SBC), but the Red Wolves settled for field goals on three drives inside the Bobcats' 10-yard line. The last of those drives reached the 1-yard line before ASU was thrown back on second and third down early in the fourth quarter.
"In a nutshell, we didn't make enough plays to win," Jones said. "We didn't get off the field in critical situations (defensively) and I think the storyline, if there is one storyline you really take from it, is we were inside their 10-yard line three times and had to kick three field goals. You're not going to win very many football games doing that."
The loss left ASU with its worst record since the 2000 team finished 1-10. Texas State, meanwhile, finished with its best record since 2014.
Jones said he didn't see anything positive that came out of Saturday's first half, which ended with the Bobcats leading 17-10.
Texas State drove 75 and 67 yards for touchdowns on its first two possessions. The Bobcats converted three third downs on their first drive, scoring on Jahmyl Jeter's 4-yard run, and used a fake punt to convert on fourth-and 7 from the ASU 40 on their second drive.
Jones said the Red Wolves were in "punt safe" and calling out the play when the Bobcats completed a 9-yard pass on the fake punt. Texas State scored on the next play, Tyler Vitt hitting Trevis Graham, Jr., on a 31-yard touchdown pass with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
"Very disappointed in our first-half performance," Jones said. "Everyone wants to remember the second half and how the game ended, but really football is an accumulation of reps, plays and situations that occur. For some reason, we weren't ready to play mentally, physically, all the above. That's on me and I knew in pregame warmups, and I don't understand it. You can never take the opportunity to compete for granted."
ASU also scored on its first drive, Layne Hatcher finding Dahu Green on a 39-yard touchdown pass, but the Red Wolves failed to reach the end zone again in the first half. Grupe missed a 42-yard field goal with the wind in the first quarter and made a 23-yard attempt in the second.
Seth Keller's 46-yard field goal in the second quarter gave the Bobcats a 17-10 halftime lead.
"The first half, I can't necessarily speak for the offense, but I know that the defense, truthfully speaking, we didn't come out ready to play," ASU defensive end Kivon Bennett said. "For whatever reason, I don't know, mentally or physically, whatever it was, we didn't come out ready to play. We came out super flat in the first half."
ASU drove to the Texas State 5 to start the third quarter, but stalled there and Grupe kicked a 22-yard field goal. The momentum was short-lived as Texas State's Calvin Hill broke a 78-yard run and then scored on a 6-yard run, giving the Bobcats a 24-13 lead that held into the fourth quarter.
Starting late in the third quarter, the Red Wolves drove from their 40 to the Texas State 1. The Bobcats dropped Alan Lamar for a 1-yard loss on second down and sacked Hatcher for a 3-yard loss on third down, forcing Grupe's 22-yard field goal that pulled ASU within 24-16 with 12:17 remaining in the game.
Lamar broke a 34-yard run as ASU later drove 86 yards in eight plays, scoring on Hatcher's 26-yard pass to Corey Rucker on fourth-and-7 with 2:12 remaining. ASU's two-point pass fell incomplete as Hatcher looked for Rucker while rolling to his right, leaving the Bobcats with a 24-22 lead.
The Red Wolves forced a punt to get the ball back at their 37 with 55 seconds to play. Green caught passes of 14 and 9 yards while Hatcher scrambled for 10 yards as ASU drove to the 30 before stalling.
Hatcher, who was sacked five times, was 25-of-37 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Rucker had eight receptions for 85 yards while Green finished with five for 81.
ASU finished with 194 yards rushing, led by Pare with 88 on 12 carries. Lamar had 75 yards on 14 attempts.
Hill led Texas State with 123 yards on 12 carries. Vitt was 11-of-25 passing for 121 yards.
Jones thanked ASU's senior players for their efforts.
"Those guys have been remarkable," he said. "They'll be great ambassadors for Arkansas State and I'm very fortunate to have been a part of them for a year and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."
With the season over, the next key date for the Red Wolves is Dec. 15, the beginning of the early signing period. The regular signing period begins Feb. 2.
Offseason workouts for the Red Wolves begin in a couple of days.
"The big thing as a football team is coming back on Sunday, watching some film, meeting, and then starting our offseason Tuesday," Pare said. "We don't have a bowl game. We're going to get back to work."