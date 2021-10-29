A-State ready for exhibition game

JONESBORO — Mike Balado hasn’t noticed as many mistakes in practice this fall as Arkansas State prepares to begin his fifth season as men’s basketball coach.
The Red Wolves return 13 of 14 players who lettered for last season’s team that finished 11-13 overall, including preseason All-Sun Belt Conference selections Norchad Omier and Marquis Eaton. With so much experience, Balado said ASU is further along in preparations for this time of year.
“Our offensive playbook is way more advanced than it’s ever been and that’s because they know the plays that we’ve run in the past. We added some, but instead of learning 10 new plays, they’re learning three or four,” Balado said. “The offensive part is way advanced because everybody knows our system. Then the other thing is practices haven’t been going that long. Usually we’re going two and a half (hours) at this point, during the season almost 2:15, but the guys know everything, so the teaching has been much less, the mistakes have been less.
“We’ve been getting in practice and getting stuff done, being efficient and getting out. That’s good for them, for their bodies, especially with the season and how long it’s going to be.”
With the NCAA not counting last season against eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors such as Eaton and Christian Willis were able to return for another year in 2021-22. It also means the 6-foot-7 Omier remains a freshman on ASU’s roster after earning Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors last season.
The Red Wolves play Blue Mountain College in their lone exhibition game at 7 p.m. Monday. They open the season Nov. 9 against Harding.
“Looking back at the scrimmages and practices, I think our guys are just really hungry and ready to play somebody else again,” Balado said. “Something that we’re looking for in the first game, efficiency is something that is really important to us on the offensive end and then really doing a good job on the glass.
“We need to do a better job defensive rebounding and stay out of foul trouble. Overall, everything has to be an A-plus just trying to get ready for the season.”
Balado said he hasn’t settled on a starting five for the exhibition. ASU’s regular starters last season included Eaton, Omier, Willis, sophomore guard Caleb Fields and junior forward Keyon Wesley.
Junior guard Desi Sills, a former Jonesboro High School star who transferred from the University of Arkansas, probably will not play in the exhibition as a precaution after being injured last week, Balado said.
Sills suffered a leg injury when he fell to the floor after being fouled by Omier on a drive to the basket during the Red Wolves’ intrasquad scrimmage. He has been going through shooting drills in practice, Balado said, and should be ready to play in the season opener.
“It looked pretty bad on film,” Balado said of Sills’ fall to the court. “I was talking to somebody in the stands and I turned around, and I saw them both in the air and I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Thank goodness it wasn’t anything serious.”
Sills, who played in 98 games over three seasons with the Razorbacks, scored 33 points in the Red Wolves’ scrimmage.
Eaton averaged 14.2 points and led the Sun Belt with 124 assists while earning second-team all-conference honors last season. He was also a second-team selection on the preseason All-Sun Belt team.
Omier averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds last season. A first-team All-Sun Belt selection who played for the Nicaraguan national team in FIBA competition in the spring and summer, Omier was selected as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year
“Expectations are obviously much higher. We tempered them last year because he was a true freshman and it was his first time playing against this type of competition,” Balado said. “Now, everybody kind of knows what he can do. His improvement has been mostly on the offensive end, being able to stretch the floor more. He’s worked on his jump shot a lot over the summer, so he’s developed that 17-, 19-foot jump shot consistently.
“He hit a 3 in practice (Wednesday), so it’s one of those things that we’re allowing him to do more because he’s worked on it and just the mental part of the game, understanding time and score, understanding that certain plays run at certain time. You’ll see a different player this year.”
Fields was ASU’s third-leading scorer last season at 11 points per game. Wesley added 7.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
Other key returnees include Willis, Malcolm Farrington, Avery Felts and Caleb London at guard; swingman Markise Davis; and forward Antwon Jackson.
Blue Mountain (Miss.), which competes in NAIA, defeated Arkansas Baptist 88-52 in its opening game. Balado said the Toppers should provide a good test for an exhibition.
“They’re really long and athletic, have good guards, three transfers who are starting. They’ve got one Division I transfer,” Balado said. “It’s not going to be like, I’m not going to mention any other schools, but some of the schools that you’ve seen in the past come in here. They’re pretty good.”