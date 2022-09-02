A-State ready to start establishing identity

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones speaks with senior wide receiver Champ Flemings (7) during practice in August. The Red Wolves open Jones’ second season as head coach tonight against Grambling State at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Butch Jones sees a football team that has come a long way in a year’s time when he looks at the 2022 Arkansas State Red Wolves.

How far? It’s time for the scoreboard to start providing answers.

A-State Football

Opponent: Grambling State

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 6 p.m.

Records: First game

Television: ESPN3

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: A-State, 1-0

Last meeting: A-State, 10-7, 1985

