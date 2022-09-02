A-State ready to start establishing identity

JONESBORO — Butch Jones sees a football team that has come a long way in a year’s time when he looks at the 2022 Arkansas State Red Wolves.
How far? It’s time for the scoreboard to start providing answers.
ASU opens its 108th football season tonight as Grambling State visits Centennial Bank Stadium for a 6 o’clock kickoff. The Red Wolves are beginning their second season under Jones after finishing 2-10 last fall.
Jones describes tonight’s game against the Tigers as “a great, great test against a quality opponent,” but he acknowledges that the opener is more about the Red Wolves starting to establish their identity than their Football Championship Subdivision opponent.
“What type of team do we want to be? What do we want to be known for?” Jones said during his weekly press conference. “Saturday I’ll know a little bit more about our football team at the conclusion and what we need to do to continue to move forward and progress the program.
“I’m excited about our kids. I’ve liked their approach. It’s been a businesslike approach. I thought we had a very, very productive camp in all aspects. I like our culture right now. I like their approach, the way they show up, and it’s all about that sustained energy.”
ASU begins a new season with plenty of new faces. The Red Wolves are among the youngest teams in FBS according to the school’s sports information office with 101 of 128 total players on the roster listed as a freshman or sophomore.
Senior quarterback James Blackman and sophomore safety Justin Parks say last year’s experience helped motivate the returnees through the offseason.
“It’s a little bit of motivation because we know we’re a lot better than what we displayed last year. We can’t worry about that now, even though it gave us motivation throughout the spring, throughout the summer workouts, to let us know we can’t give up,” said Blackman, who played in six games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. “We have to fight harder, even when times get hard. When times are going rough, we have to lock arms together and keep fighting.”
Parks, who played in 10 games as a true freshman, said the experience was tough.
“Every day when we come in here feeling a little down or tired, of course we’ve been here a lot, thinking of that and not wanting to go through that again, it makes everybody just go harder,” Parks said. “It pushes us through workouts, maybe through a hard practice, knowing that this little detail will be the difference in winning and losing a game.”
Sun Belt Conference coaches picked the Red Wolves sixth in what is now a seven-team West Division. Three Red Wolves – senior defensive end Kivon Bennett, senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt and senior running back/return specialist Johnnie Lang – were on the preseason All-Sun Belt team.
Jones has emphasized faster starts in practice after watching opponents outscore ASU 117-47 in the first quarter last season. He expects to see a team that is getting ready to play in pregame warmups.
“You work year-round for 12 opportunities to be able to play the game that you love. Why would you not be excited to play this game?” Jones said. “If you’re not excited, then why would you go through everything else that’s associated with being able to play in this type of environment, to play games that mean something? That’s something we talk about every single day in our football program and we all know that’s something we have to do a much better job with.”
While ASU led the Sun Belt in passing offense last season, the Red Wolves were last in rushing offense with an average of less than 83 yards per game.
Jones is confident in ASU’s running backs and Blackman considers the offensive line to be one of the most improved position groups on the team, so more balance is expected.
“I feel like we have a great balance this year with the running game, with the passing game, with our gadget plays. I think we’re very balanced as an offense as of right now,” Blackman said. “It just depends on what we need during a game. If it’s a game where the running backs are doing well, we’re going to keep feeding them the ball. If it’s a game where the receivers can’t be stopped, we’re going to keep feeding them the ball.”
The Red Wolves repeatedly gave up big plays last season as they ranked last among Sun Belt teams in total defense. Opponents scored 20 touchdowns on plays that covered 40 yards or more, including a 99-yard touchdown pass and a 99-yard touchdown run in back-to-back games.
Parks expects the Red Wolves to eliminate those plays this fall.
“I would tell the fans that honestly, this season, you will see a way, way more physical defense, a defense that communicates and a defense that is excited to play the game,” Parks said. “I felt like we weren’t excited enough last year on the defensive side. We didn’t take pride enough in stopping teams from scoring.”
Tonight’s game starts a new era for Grambling State as former NFL head coach Hue Jackson makes his debut as the Tigers’ head coach.
Jackson, who took over a team that was 4-7 last season, also brought in a new coaching staff along with new players to bolster his team’s roster.
“We’re going into this game kind of blindly, so to speak,” Jones said. “You’re trying to make an educated guess on what they’re going to do, but you never really know until game day hits you. You have to make sure your players are pretty much prepared for anything and everything.”