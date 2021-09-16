JONESBORO — Seven home games, including the second home tournament since 1993-94, headline the Arkansas State men’s basketball non-conference schedule under fifth-year head coach Mike Balado.
The seven non-conference home games at First National Bank Arena are the most since the 2004-05 season had seven home non-conference contests on the slate. Following an exhibition game against Blue Mountain College on Nov. 2, Arkansas State opens the regular season at home against Harding on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The Red Wolves then hit the road to face Illinois on Friday, Nov. 12, the first meeting between the two sides.
ASU hosts Central Baptist College (Nov. 15) and visits Southeast Missouri (Nov. 19) before hosting the Eracism Invitational Nov. 26-28 at First National Bank Arena. The event features ASU, Morehead State and Kansas City. ASU plays Morehead State on Friday, Nov. 26 and Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 28.
The Red Wolves meet Kansas City, formerly UMKC, for the seventh all-time meeting. ASU and Morehead State, a 2021 NCAA Tournament team, played last season with the Eagles edging the Red Wolves 69-61 in the first meeting between the two teams.
After a Saturday, Dec. 4 contest against Central Arkansas, the Red Wolves hit the road for games at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 8), Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 11) and Texas Tech (Dec. 14). Back-to-back home games against Air Force (Dec. 19) and Champion Christian (Dec. 21) round out the non-conference slate ahead of the conference opener against Georgia State on Thursday, Dec. 30 at FNB Arena.
The Red Wolves return 13 of 14 letterwinners from a season ago, including Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference pick Norchad Omier and second-team All-SBC selection Marquis Eaton.
The 2021-22 season will mark the first time an ASU squad returns two all-conference players since J.J. Montgomery and Dewarick Spencer in 2004-05. ASU has also added Arkansas transfer Desi Sills to the roster for the upcoming season.