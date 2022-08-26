A-State routs MVSU in Gerwig's debut

Arkansas State’s Kyla Wiersema (10) attacks the net as Mississippi Valley State’s Torre Giron defends during Friday’s volleyball match at First National Bank Arena. Wiersema finished with seven kills and three aces in the Red Wolves’ 3-0 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State gave Brian Gerwig a quick victory in his first match as the Red Wolves’ head volleyball coach.

ASU needed a little over an hour Friday afternoon to sweep Mississippi Valley State in the A-State Invitational at First National Bank Arena. Sophomore Kassidy Reeves served six of the Red Wolves’ 19 aces as they rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 victory over the Delta Devilettes.