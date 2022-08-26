A-State routs MVSU in Gerwig's debut

JONESBORO — Arkansas State gave Brian Gerwig a quick victory in his first match as the Red Wolves’ head volleyball coach.
ASU needed a little over an hour Friday afternoon to sweep Mississippi Valley State in the A-State Invitational at First National Bank Arena. Sophomore Kassidy Reeves served six of the Red Wolves’ 19 aces as they rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 victory over the Delta Devilettes.
“It feels great, a complete team effort. We were able to run everybody in there and really see how the hard work is paying off,” Gerwig said. “These kids, the past three weeks, have worked extremely hard and it’s nice to have all of that show today.”
ASU played Saint Louis on Friday night in its second match of the weekend. The Red Wolves close their season-opening home event today at 2 p.m. against Arkansas-Little Rock, which fell 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 to Saint Louis in the first match Friday.
Senior All-Sun Belt Conference outside hitter Macy Putt played only in the first set against MVSU, rolling up four kills. The Red Wolves scored the first eight points of the match and cruised through the first set.
“We pulled Macy in the first set just to kind of conserve her a little bit for the weekend,” Gerwig said. “I think all of our freshmen really stepped up.”
Freshman outside hitter Kyla Wiersema led the Red Wolves with seven kills on a .357 hitting percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Ilayda Dincer contributed six kills, freshmen Yazmyn Billings and Maddie Wiersema registered five each.
The Red Wolves served eight aces in the second set, four by sophomore Sarah Martinez and two each from Reeves and freshman Bailey Helzer. Dincer had four kills in the second set.
MVSU started quickly in set three, but ASU used a 9-0 run to lead 15-8 and went on to close the match. Kyla Wiersema served three of the Red Wolves’ five aces in the final set, while Billings and Maddie Wiersema had three kills each.
Reeves finished with 18 assists and senior Lauren Musante added six for the Red Wolves. Martinez and Helzer finished with nine and six digs, respectively, while junior Clara Parker, sophomore Makayla Villarreal and Kyla Wiersema had three digs each.
Chariah Mabry, a junior from Walnut Ridge, had a kill and an ace for MVSU. Tyler Caliste led the Delta Devilettes with five kills.
“I was really impressed with the discipline, and they played really hard, so hats off to them,” Gerwig said. “I think our kids did a good job of maintaining focus through the whole match and applying some pressure from the service line and really making their defense have a tough time.”