A-State routs MVSU in Rogers' debut

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers wore wet clothes to her first postgame press conference as interim women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State, the result of a dressing room dousing by her players after Tuesday night’s 81-47 rout of Mississippi Valley State.
And that was just fine with her.
“I didn’t know I was going to come in here wet like this,” Rogers said, “but I will say that I just want these kids to have fun and if I have to walk out of here wet like this and they’re going to play like that, I’ll walk out of here wet every time.”
The Red Wolves (5-6) shed a four-game losing streak in their first game under Rogers, who became the first African-American woman to be head coach in any sport at ASU. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented Rogers with a game ball after the victory.
Tuesday’s game capped a whirlwind 24-hour period for the Red Wolves. Third-year head coach Matt Daniel resigned Monday night, with Rogers being promoted from associate head coach the following morning.
“I’m just extremely proud of this team. Obviously we had an eventful last 24 hours,” Rogers said. “However, I feel like we all put our feelings to the side and we prepared really well (Tuesday). These kids came out and they played their tails off. I said this all day — this moment is not about me.
“This moment is about this team and I just want to be, my staff wants to be, the best we can be for these student-athletes. I cannot put into words how proud I am of these kids for trusting us, for sticking with the game plan and just playing as hard as they played tonight.”
Tuesday’s game was close for a half, the Red Wolves leading 37-29 at intermission after scoring the last four points of the second quarter.
ASU dominated the second half, outscoring MVSU (0-8) 44-18.
The Red Wolves shot 50 percent from the field in the second half (13-26) and outscored the Devilettes 27-5 in the third quarter, closing on a 20-0 run to lead 64-34. They led by as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter.
“We were getting looks (at the basket) in the first half. We felt like we were getting rushed looks, though, so we wanted to get better looks when they were pressing, because they pressed the whole game,” Rogers said. “We wanted to get better looks and share the ball a little bit more, and we did a better job of that in the third quarter. I feel like that’s why we scored 27 points.
“Defensively we just really locked in. We stuck to our defensive principles. We did a great job of boxing out and rebounding. I literally have no complaints as far as defense in the third quarter.”
Morgan Wallace and Jireh Washington scored 13 points each to lead the Red Wolves. Trinitee Jackson and Mailyn Wilkerson added 12 points each, while Keya Patton finished with 11. Wilkerson was 4-of-6 from the 3-point line as ASU finished 10-of-26 as a team.
ASU shot 43.1 percent from the field, finishing with 20 assists on 28 field goals, while limiting MVSU to 30 percent shooting. The Red Wolves forced 25 turnovers.
Rogers played for Daniel at Central Arkansas and expressed her gratitude to him, but said she had to quickly shift her feelings and emotions.
“He texted me, ‘You got this. You can do this. I believe in you,’” Rogers said. “I appreciate that coming from him, but honestly this is about these girls.”
Wallace and Washington both said they were shocked by Daniel’s decision to step down as head coach.
“I didn’t see it coming, but I know as a senior that everybody kind of looks to me,” said Wallace, who led ASU in rebounding with nine. “I was really emotional when it first happened and I still kind of am, you can kind of hear it in my voice, but I knew that they were looking to me, so we had to step up and change things around.”
ASU hosts Hendrix on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Red Wolves play their last non-conference game Dec. 22 at SIU-Edwardsville before opening Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern.
Rogers said she could tell the Red Wolves felt good during Tuesday’s warmups.
“I just told them before the game, ‘I want you to have confidence, I believe in every last one of you. I want you to be free, I want you to play hard and I want to have a whole lot of fun,’” Rogers said. “And I felt like tonight we had a lot of fun. That’s the way we want it to look.
“Our defense looked the best that it’s looked probably all season. I’m super proud of that. We shared the ball extremely well and we know this is just the start. We want to continue to building off of this.”