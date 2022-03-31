A-State seeks first Sun Belt victory

JONESBORO — Having finished March with a victory, Arkansas State will try to start April on the right note this weekend as Coastal Carolina visits Tomlinson Stadium for a three-game Sun Belt Conference baseball series.
The Red Wolves (5-17, 0-6 Sun Belt) are looking for their first conference victory after being swept by Texas State and Georgia Southern the last two weekends. ASU led four of its first six Sun Belt games in the seventh inning or later, only to relinquish the lead each time.
“We need to keep learning how to take the game later,” ASU head coach Tommy Raffo said after Tuesday’s game against Central Arkansas. “We’ve had some issues later in games to be able to take them, to be able to grab it.”
The Red Wolves prevailed in extra innings Tuesday night for their first victory in more than three weeks. Mickey Coyne’s 11th-inning RBI single lifted ASU to a 4-3 victory that broke a 13-game losing streak.
ASU, which played without first baseman Jared Toler and catcher Cason Tollett because of illness and injury, used its 18th different batting lineup against UCA. The pitching staff has also been missing a couple of players.
“We’re missing some dudes who, three or four weeks ago, we had,” Raffo said. “But that’s the fun part to see this happen (Tuesday night’s victory).”
Game time tonight and Saturday is set for 6 p.m. The teams close the series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Left-hander Justin Medlin (0-2, 3.62 earned run average) started series openers against Texas State and Georgia Southern. Medlin struck out seven while giving up two earned runs and seven hits in six innings against Texas State, then fanned eight while yielding four runs and eight hits in six-plus innings at Georgia Southern.
Freshman second baseman Daedrick Cail carries a 12-game hitting streak into the series opener. Cail ranks 14th in the conference and leads Sun Belt freshmen with a .351 batting average.
Senior outfielder Jaylon Deshazier, who is batting .311, has a 19-game on-base streak and is the team leader with 19 runs batted in. Senior third baseman Ben Klutts is batting .291 and Toler is the team home run leader with five.
Coastal Carolina, the 2016 national champion, is visiting Tomlinson Stadium for only the second time and the first since 2018.
The Chanticleers (13-10-1, 2-3-1 Sun Belt) went 1-1-1 in a home conference series against Louisiana-Monroe, battling to a 17-17 tie that was called after eight innings because of the Warhawks’ travel plans. Coastal Carolina lost two of three last weekend at Texas State, then fell 8-4 Wednesday night at Wake Forest.
Coastal’s Tyler Johnson, a senior from Bentonville, was named Sun Belt Player of the Week on Tuesday after hitting .500 with four home runs and nine RBIs last week. Johnson has a .354 average with five home runs and 17 RBIs. Third baseman Dale Thomas is tied for the league lead with eight home runs and outfielder Austin White is the Sun Belt leader with 14 stolen bases.