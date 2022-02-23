JONESBORO — Arkansas State is hoping to enter the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament on a high note.
Currently eighth in the Sun Belt standings, the Red Wolves close the regular season this week by making the conference’s Texas road swing, visiting Texas State tonight and Texas-Arlington on Saturday. The tournament begins Wednesday, March 2, in Pensacola, Fla.
While ASU (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) can’t move up in the standings, interim head coach Destinee Rogers said it’s important that her team create some momentum going into the postseason.
“Obviously anybody’s confidence can be tainted if you’ve lost a couple of games, especially if you’re right there and just can’t get over the hump,” Rogers said during a video conference Wednesday. “I think it’s really important that we have two good games this week, compete the best we can and try to steal one if not both, and hopefully build some momentum going into the tournament.
“Once you get to the tournament, everybody is 0-0. It doesn’t matter what’s happened. Our approach is going to be we have nothing to lose, so we just want to go in there and play as hard as we can, have a lot of fun, and we’ll see what happens.”
Tonight’s game at Texas State (13-12, 8-5 Sun Belt) starts at 7. The Red Wolves visit Texas-Arlington (16-6, 10-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m.
ASU competed well against both teams when they recently visited First National Bank Arena, falling 90-87 to Texas-Arlington and 75-69 to Texas State. Six of the Red Wolves’ seven losses in the past month have been decided by single digits even as injuries have limited them to as few as seven available players in some games.
“There’s no doubt about it, I think this team is really tough,” Rogers said. “I think they’re resilient. There’s just a lot of things that have been thrown their way and they continue to keep fighting. You don’t look at a team that looks like they’ve given up.
“They fight every possession, they fight throughout the whole game and they’re doing the absolute best that they can. We just have to figure out how to get over that hump at the end of the ballgame. We’re in every last one of them.”
Junior forward Trinitee Jackson did not play in Saturday’s 73-69 loss to Arkansas-Little Rock because of a shoulder injury.
Rogers said Jackson is still sore and her availability will likely be a game-time decision, but she will not play much if she does take the court.
Jackson was dominant with 18 points and 21 rebounds in the first meeting with Texas State, which features one of the Sun Belt’s top inside players in Da’Nasia Hood, who averages 16.7 points and 7.9 rebounds.
“Obviously they have Hood, who’s one of the best players in the conference, and what they did against us was they played three bigs at one time,” Rogers said. “We’ve got something for that this time and we’re going to try to get them out of that, because we are small right now. If they go big, we’re going to make those bigs chase us and we’re going to be super aggressive.”
While the Red Wolves had only seven players against UALR, they continued to push the tempo to avoid the half-court game preferred by the Trojans.
Junior guard Jireh Washington is ASU’s leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game. Guards Lauryn Pendleton and Morgan Wallace add 10.8 and 10.6 points per game, respectively.
Wallace, a 5-10 senior who frequently plays in the paint, is the Sun Belt’s fifth-leading rebounder at 8.1 per game. She patrolled the middle of ASU’s zone defense against UALR.
“We’re trying to play more aggressive, fast, switch up defenses quite a bit,” Rogers said. “We’re hoping that we’ll see more success in that this week and in the coming week.”