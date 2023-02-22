A-State seeks third consecutive victory

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers likes what she is seeing from her basketball team.
After starting its Sun Belt Conference schedule with nine losses in 10 games, Arkansas State has reeled off victories in four of its last six. The Red Wolves defeated South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette last week, giving them consecutive victories for the first time since late November.
Rogers, ASU’s head coach, said she is proud of how the Red Wolves are playing and the confidence they’ve shown recently.
“It’s really good for me to see as their head coach because obviously I knew it was in there and I’ve never wavered on how I felt about this team,” Rogers said. “We have a great team and I’m just really excited to see them start to play well at the right time.
“Obviously we would have loved for things to be a lot different leading up to this point, but at the same time, you can always go back to the phrase, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ We want to look to finish really strong this week and try to continue to build confidence and momentum going into next week. We feel really good about where we are.”
ASU (10-17, 5-11 Sun Belt) hopes to continue its ascent in the Sun Belt standings this evening as Louisiana-Monroe (7-20, 3-13 Sun Belt) visits First National Bank Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Last week, the Red Wolves completed a season sweep of South Alabama and avenged one of their road losses by beating UL Lafayette. ASU led by as many as 27 points in the second quarter Saturday on its way to a 69-59 victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The recent surge has also includes a road victory over Troy, which is tied for the Sun Belt lead entering the final week of the regular season, as well as a road victory over Coastal Carolina.
“We’re just playing with a different level of confidence right now. Even their walk is a little bit different. Their preparation is different,” Rogers said. “You can tell they feel a lot more comfortable and I knew that would come with time. The unfortunate thing about that is sometimes when you’re not very patient and you want things to happen, you have to learn patience in there, especially when you have a young team.
“Just seeing them continue to get even more comfortable in tough games, comfortable in situations and being able to play through things with confidence, it’s really special to see.”
Sophomore guard Izzy Higginbottom poured in 25 points against UL Lafayette for her seventh consecutive game in double figures. Higginbottom is averaging 15 points to lead the Red Wolves, while sophomore guard Lauryn Pendleton is averaging 11.6 points per game.
While ULM has lost six consecutive games, the Warhawks narrowly missed an upset of Southern Miss last weekend in Monroe. ULM led by 19 points at halftime before Southern Miss rallied for an 84-82 overtime victory.
Emma Merriweather, a 6-5 graduate transfer who spent two seasons at Kansas, averages 9.5 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Warhawks.
“One thing we’re going to have to do is play really fast and try to wear her down that way,” Rogers said. “As far as pace, she doesn’t play with great pace, but if we get in a half-court game, she’s really dangerous, so we don’t want to get in a half-court game with them. We want to play really fast and continue to play with the type of pace we’ve been playing with.”
Merriweather played only 15 minutes when the Warhawks defeated the Red Wolves 81-66 to open Sun Belt play in December. ULM, which averages nearly 22 free throw attempts per game, was 24-of-29 at the line in its first meeting with ASU.
ASU was without Higginbottom (injury) and sophomore guard Leilani Augmon (travel issues) when the teams met in December.
“Obviously we’re a different team, a way different team, than when we played them the first time, and I believe they’re a different team as well,” Rogers said. “They had Southern Miss down close to 20 on Saturday and Southern Miss clawed back and won by two. That’s pretty scary, for them to score 82 points against a really good defense in Southern Miss.
“We understand that we can’t walk into this overly confident. We have to remain the way we’ve been. We have to be locked in and we have to be ready to go, and we have to take advantage of the opportunity of being at home and feeling like we can get another one.”