A-State seeks third consecutive victory

Arkansas State’s Izzy Higginbottom shoots over Louisiana-Lafayette’s Ashlyn Jones (00) during Saturday’s game. The Red Wolves host Louisiana-Monroe this evening.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers likes what she is seeing from her basketball team.

After starting its Sun Belt Conference schedule with nine losses in 10 games, Arkansas State has reeled off victories in four of its last six. The Red Wolves defeated South Alabama and Louisiana-Lafayette last week, giving them consecutive victories for the first time since late November.

A-State Women's Basketball

Opponent: Louisiana-Monroe

Site: First National Bank Arena

Tipoff: 7 p.m.

Records: ASU 10-17, 5-11 SBC; ULM 7-20, 3-13

Television: ESPN Plus

Radio: KNEA (FM-95.3)

Series: ASU, 33-17

Last meeting: ULM, 81-66, Dec. 29

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com