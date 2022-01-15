A-State sets fast pace in rout of Coastal Carolina

JONESBORO — Arkansas State set a pace that Coastal Carolina couldn't match in the second half Saturday.
Playing at the quick tempo that best suits them, the Red Wolves dominated the last two quarters to rout the Chanticleers 81-60. ASU scored the first nine points of the second half, expanding a six-point halftime lead to 15, and never led by less than nine points the rest of the day.
ASU interim coach Destinee Rogers said playing fast was key for the Red Wolves, who led 33-27 after being outscored 13-12 in a plodding second quarter.
"Their defense is really good and what happened in the second quarter was we started playing slow and allowing their defense to set," Rogers said. "We struggled scoring against that, so what we wanted to do in the third and fourth quarter was push the tempo. If we pushed the tempo, we now dictate what they're doing."
The Red Wolves (10-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) scored 80 or more points in each game of their three-game home stand, marking the first time ASU has done that in three straight Sun Belt games since 2000.
Guards Keya Patton and Jireh Washington scored 19 and 17 points, respectively. Patton, who scored 13 points in the second half, also had six of ASU's 14 steals. Washington finished with seven assists on a day when the Red Wolves had 19 assists on 27 field goals.
"Let's just say this, who wouldn't want these two on their team, right?" Rogers said with Patton seated to her right and Washington to her left in the postgame press conference. "These two have stepped up really big the last two games. I'm especially proud of Jireh coming back from that (knee) injury. I feel like she's getting her bounce back. She looks like she feels really good out there. To have 17 points and have seven assists, that says a lot about a player.
"KP, I talked to her one on one coming in at half. She was a little bit frustrated about the start of the first half and she came out in the second half and allowed her defense to power through to her offense."
Other guards made key contributions as ASU handed Coastal Carolina (12-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) its most lopsided loss of the season.
Mailyn Wilkerson added 10 points and four assists. Morgan Wallace just missed a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds as she helped forward Trinitee Jackson battle the taller Chanticleers almost evenly on the boards. Lauryn Pendleton and Mya Love scored seven points each off the bench.
ASU, which leads the Sun Belt in 3-point percentage, was 10-of-27 beyond the arc to 4-of-20 for Coastal Carolina. The Red Wolves beat the Chanticleers off the dribble, too, and made 17-of-23 free throws.
"I just think that we have really good guards. I've been saying that over and over again," Rogers said. "I think our guards are some of the best in the conference. They have confidence and you can just tell they're playing free, and that's the way we want them to play."
All-Sun Belt forward Aja Blount led Coastal Carolina with 23 points. Blount scored her team's first six points, then didn't score again until ASU held a 13-point lead in the third quarter.
Jackson scored eight points and grabbed 14 rebounds against the Sun Belt's top team on the boards. Coastal Carolina, which had been out-rebounding opponents by more than 15 per game, had just a 37-35 advantage Saturday.
The Red Wolves also forced 24 turnovers that led to 28 points.
"I'm really proud of our defense tonight. I really felt like I couldn't say that the last two games, but I think our defense and our rebounding won us this game today. I'm really proud of that," Rogers said. "Our offense is our offense. We've proven time and time again that we can score the ball. To come out and play like that and to beat a really good team by 21, I think it was special today."
ASU made seven of 13 shots from the field in the first quarter to take a 21-14 lead after closing on an 11-3 run. The Red Wolves led by as many as 10 in the second period before the Chanticleers closed the gap.
Washington led ASU with nine points in the first half. She scored 42 points for the week, following Thursday's 25-point effort against Appalachian State with another strong performance Saturday.
"I think scoring the ball is getting much easier than it was at first. At first, I was like going through hard times, just limping," said Washington, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year. "I think I got the gist of just going out there and just continue going to treatment, getting my leg stronger and stronger, and continuing to score to help my teammates.
Patton scored after a steal to start ASU's 9-0 run to open the third quarter. Washington followed with a 3, Wallace scored off a rebound and Patton hit a jumper as the Red Wolves took a 15-point lead, 42-27.
ASU led 58-44 after three quarters and kept up the pace in the fourth, taking its largest lead at 75-52 on freshman forward Kiayra Ellis' first career 3 with 5:01 left in the game. The only scare came a few minutes later when Patton fell hard to the floor, holding her knee.
"I'm good," Patton said. "It's just at the moment, I thought it was over with."
The Red Wolves are on the road this week. They visit South Alabama on Thursday and Troy on Saturday.