JONESBORO — Seven home games, including a trio of in-state foes, dot the calendar for the 2021-22 non-conference schedule for the Arkansas State women’s basketball team.
Entering the third season under head coach Matt Daniel, ASU opens at home for the third straight year, hosting Central Baptist College (Nov. 9). Three of the first four contests of the season are inside First National Bank Arena.
“This schedule was really built for two purposes,” Daniel said. “One – to build a competitive schedule, but two – from the first day I arrived, I wanted to build a schedule that revived the love of the game of basketball that I know Northeast Arkansas has.”
After facing the Mustangs in the season opener, ASU takes on its first of two Power 5 opponents, traveling to face Oklahoma (Nov. 12) before hosting McNeese State (Nov. 15) and in-state foe Arkansas (Nov. 19). The meeting versus the Razorbacks marks the first since March 21, 2005, when ASU defeated the Razorbacks in Jonesboro in the Women’s NIT. It will also mark the first regular-season meeting since the 1982-83 season.
“Of note is the Arkansas game but also a road trip to Oklahoma,” Daniel added. “We’ll go (to Norman) this year, but then they will return next year. We’re putting together a schedule that our community can be proud of and should draw interest. Hopefully we get to the level where we can be competitive in games like that. If you look across the board, our schedule includes programs that have been to the NCAA Tournament as recent as last year.”
A showdown against Southeast Missouri (Nov. 22) opens the following week before the Red Wolves return home to host in-state opponent University of the Ozarks (Nov. 23) just before Thanksgiving. ASU returns to Oklahoma following the holiday for the ORU Thanksgiving Tournament, facing host Oral Roberts (Nov. 27) and Abilene Christian (Nov. 28).
Arkansas State opens December at home versus Northwestern State (Dec. 2) before traveling west for the program’s first meeting with Utah State (Dec. 8). Back-to-back home contests versus Mississippi Valley State (Dec. 14) and Hendrix (Dec. 19) follow before A-State caps the non-conference slate at SIU Edwardsville (Dec. 22).
“We’re still trying to build our program the right way and be the best versions of ourselves,” Daniel said. “That’s the ultimate goal, but we’re also trying to win games along the way and pursue championships. I’m so thankful that we were able to put together this schedule and I’m glad to be a part of the community that gets to re-energize this basketball brand. We are going to play big-time basketball, we’re just going to do it with a down-home feel.”
The 2021-22 Sun Belt Conference schedule was announced in July, with ASU opening league play Dec. 30 at Georgia Southern.