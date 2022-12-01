LAKE CHARLES, La. — A school record fell during the first quarter Tuesday night as Arkansas State routed McNeese State 102-83 in women’s basketball.

The Red Wolves scored 42 points in the first 10 minutes, their highest point total in a quarter since NCAA women’s basketball switched to quarters before the 2015-16 season. ASU went on to reach the century mark in a game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.