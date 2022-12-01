LAKE CHARLES, La. — A school record fell during the first quarter Tuesday night as Arkansas State routed McNeese State 102-83 in women’s basketball.
The Red Wolves scored 42 points in the first 10 minutes, their highest point total in a quarter since NCAA women’s basketball switched to quarters before the 2015-16 season. ASU went on to reach the century mark in a game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
After shooting just 16-of-50 (.320) from the field during the first quarter of the three previous games, ASU made 16-of-21 (.762) during the first quarter Tuesday. Four different Red Wolves connected from the 3-point line in the first quarter as they hit 7-of-9 as a team.
ASU (4-3) led 42-19 after the highest-scoring quarter in the nation this season.
Six players scored 10 or more points, led by Keya Patton’s 20 points on 8-of-15 from the field off the bench. The Cowgirls (1-6) could not overcome that outburst, while also falling victim to 20 turnovers.
ASU shot 51.3 percent (41-80), including 11 of 29 from 3-point range (37.9 percent), while delivering 28 assists on those 41 baskets.
Izzy Higginbottom accounted for a career-high nine assists to go along with 18 points and three steals. Lauryn Pendleton tallied 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Mailyn Wilkerson recorded 12 points on four long-range buckets.
Anna Griffin just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards, while Jade Upshaw scored 10 points in reserve.
Three players scored in double figures for McNeese State, highlighted by 20 points from Paris Mullins. Divine Tanks added 17 points, while Kaili Chamberlin scored 13.
A-State hit seven of its first nine shots en route to an early 16-6 lead midway through the opening quarter. The Red Wolves forced a pair of McNeese timeouts early in the contest and led by 23 points after the first 10.
Despite cooling off from deep in the second quarter, A-State continued to apply pressure defensively with seven forced turnovers en route to leading 64-42 at the half. The Red Wolves led by as much as 34 with four minutes left in the half when Pendleton knocked down her second 3 to make it a 59-25 score.
McNeese made a run in the third quarter, trimming A-State’s lead to 16. The Red Wolves shot just 33.3 percent from the field in the period, and did not connect from deep, but still took a 78-63 advantage into the fourth quarter.
A-State pushed its lead back out to as much as 25 in the fourth quarter, with Wilkerson’s 3 at the 2:31 mark sending her team past the century mark at 102-77.
Arkansas State continues its road swing on Dec. 8 at North Alabama. Tipoff in Florence, Ala., is slated for 6 p.m.