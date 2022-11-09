A-State shakes off slow start to rout Harding

JONESBORO — Monday’s final score doesn’t reflect how slowly Arkansas State started its season opener.
The Red Wolves were still scoreless at the first media timeout. They were down 10 points when Harding converted a three-point play at the under-eight minute timeout. And then they took over the game.
ASU closed the first half on a 26-4 run to lead by 12 points at halftime. The Red Wolves pushed their lead to 41 points in the second half before wrapping up an 86-55 victory over the Bisons at First National Bank Arena.
“The game started off pretty shaky,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said. “I thought it was a good test for us when Harding came out and played really well for the first 10 minutes of the game. We got on our heels a little bit, missing some shots early, and it affected the way we played on the defensive side of the ball.
“With eight minutes to go, I think we went on a 26-4 run or something like that, which allowed our team to be up 12 (at halftime) and kind of break out of that funk. That’s a good sign when you’re down like that, to be able to respond after the timeout.”
After missing 12 of their first 14 shots from the field, the Red Wolves connected on 34-of-50 (.680) over the game’s final 32 minutes.
Sophomore guard Avery Felts scored a career-high 16 points, followed by senior forward Markise Davis and sophomore forward Julian Lual with 14 each. Felts, who was 6-of-8 from the field, also had a career-high seven assists and two steals.
Felts helped spark ASU’s first-half surge with seven points, three assists and a strong effort on the defensive end of the court.
“Coach Balado just told us in the huddle, he said he’s not going to get mad. He said we know what we have to do,” Felts said. “We just came out of there with a little more energy. Defensively we started getting deflections that led to some easy buckets and once that started, I felt like that just opened it up for everybody.”
Down 24-14 with eight minutes left in the first half, ASU scored 19 of the next 21 points.
Felts scored seven points and Omar El-Sheikh four as the Red Wolves pulled within one, 26-25 in just over two minutes. Caleb London scored off Felts’ assist to give ASU its first lead, 27-26, with five minutes left in the half.
Balado said Felts made a difference on both ends of the court during the key run, coming up with four deflections on one Harding possession.
“I thought that stretch changed the course of the game and Avery was a big part of it. He’s been playing better, shooting the ball more, which I like,” Balado said. “Eight shots, I think he should get maybe 10 or 12, but he took good ones and he was efficient. The best thing about it is when you account for the seven assists. He scored 16, but he accounted for at least another 14 more, which is big.”
Davis scored the next five points and Caleb Fields sank a 3 as the Red Wolves’ lead grew to nine points, 35-26. After a Harding basket, Davis scored in transition and Terrance Ford Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to give ASU a 40-28 halftime lead.
“We were slow playing defense (at first) because, to me, we weren’t expecting what was going on at first, like us being down,” Davis said. “The guys off the bench came up and gave us a boost of energy, so it was good for them to do that for us and that’s what turned it around.”
“I think early in the game our defense was all right, but it definitely could have been better,” Felts said. “We just weren’t hitting shots. I don’t know if it was first-game jitters or what it was. Hopefully we can get that figured out.”
ASU’s lead never dipped below 10 points in the second half. Up 43-33, the Red Wolves reeled off a 33-2 run to lead 76-35 with 7:38 left in the game. Felts hit a couple of 3s in the run while Lual scored eight points.
“I’m really happy with our performance, especially from the eight-minute mark on,” Balado said. “Assists were high, 29 assists on 36 made field goals is phenomenal, and we did a pretty good taking care of the ball again, one over what we like to have, but 11 is not bad. Twenty-nine assists to 11 turnovers is good and I thought different guys stepped up. It was a great win to start the year.”
Ten Red Wolves scored and 11 had an assist. They were 10-of-21 as a team from the 3-point line despite playing without guard Malcolm Farrington, who sat out because of a finger injury.
ASU also came up with 15 steals, including four by Davis and three by El-Sheikh. The Red Wolves limited the Bisons to 37.5 percent shooting from the field and held a 40-27 rebounding edge, including eight boards from El-Sheikh.
Davis said ASU’s defensive pressure could have been better.
“Sometimes we got beat off the dribble and we can’t allow that to happen,” Davis added. “It can get much better than it was tonight, for sure.”
Taylor Currie and Sam Henderson scored 10 points each for Division II Harding, which counted Monday’s game as an exhibition. Former Jonesboro High School star Keyln McBride sank two 3-pointers in the Bisons’ strong start and finished the game with eight points.
ASU’s next game is Saturday at LSU, where tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Tigers host Kansas City tonight to open their first season under new coach Matt McMahon.
“I know it’s going to be a high-level game and for us to be good, we have to play games like this and perform,” Balado said. “It’s going to be a good test for us to get into a situation where we play in front of 10-12,000 people and everybody is against you, and see how we act in the face of adversity and see who steps up.”