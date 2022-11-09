A-State shakes off slow start to rout Harding

Arkansas State’s Avery Felts drives to the basket during the Red Wolves’ 86-55 victory over Harding on Monday. Felts recorded career highs of 16 points and seven assists in ASU’s season opener.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Monday’s final score doesn’t reflect how slowly Arkansas State started its season opener.

The Red Wolves were still scoreless at the first media timeout. They were down 10 points when Harding converted a three-point play at the under-eight minute timeout. And then they took over the game.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com