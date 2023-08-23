JONESBORO — Nine road games, including four against teams from high-major conferences, highlight Arkansas State’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule in men’s basketball.
Alabama, Iowa, Wisconsin and Louisville are on ASU’s schedule in Bryan Hodgson’s first season as head coach. The Red Wolves will also travel to Belmont on a one-game contract.
In a social media post, Hodgson said he took his scheduling philosophy from Alabama coach Nate Oats. Hodgson worked on Oats’ staffs at Buffalo and Alabama before becoming the Red Wolves’ head coach.
“Challenge yourself in the non-conference. Not much to gain from collecting wins at home against ‘lesser’ opponents,” Hodgson wrote. “We look forward to the challenges ahead, and we put together what we think will be the toughest schedule in Mid-Major basketball!”
The Red Wolves’ non-league slate features four teams that reached the postseason in 2022-23. A-State’s full schedule boasts seven teams which finished inside the top 100 in the NET rankings.
ASU’s five non-return contests will bring in a combined $445,000 in game guarantees. The university will receive $135,000 from Wisconsin, $95,000 from Iowa, $90,000 from Louisville, $85,000 from Alabama and $40,000 from Belmont, according to a school spokesman.
After hosting Trevecca Nazarene in an exhibition on Oct. 25, A-State travels to Wisconsin for its season opener Nov. 6. The Red Wolves travel to Bowling Green (Nov. 11) as part of the MAC-SBC Challenge before returning home to host Alcorn State (Nov. 14).
Another Big Ten road test, this time at Iowa, awaits the Red Wolves on Nov. 17 ahead of the Palm Springs Invitational (Nov. 24-25) in California, a multi-team event that includes San Diego, UT Rio Grande Valley and Hawaii.
The Red Wolves then host Jackson State (Nov. 28) before opening December at Arkansas-Little Rock (Dec. 1) and Alabama (Dec. 4). After taking on the Tide, A-State hosts NIT finalist UAB (Dec. 9) before road tilts at Louisville (Dec. 13) and Belmont (Dec. 20), leading up to its league opener at Georgia State on Dec. 30.
The UAB series is the start of a home-and-home contract with the Blazers.
Arkansas State’s final non-conference test comes in the heart of Sun Belt play, as Hodgson’s squad will host a to-be-determined Mid-American Conference foe to conclude the inaugural MAC-SBC Challenge Feb. 10. The opponent will be chosen based on real-time NET rankings in January.
A-State’s 18-game league slate was announced earlier this month, while the Sun Belt Conference Men's Basketball Championship is set to begin March 5 and run through March 11. This season marks the fourth year the tournament will be held in Pensacola, Fla. All 14 teams will qualify for the championship tournament with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Hodgson’s first roster in Jonesboro features six returnees, including returning starters Caleb Fields, Avery Felts and Terrance Ford Jr., along with nine newcomers.
Game times for A-State’s home contests will be released at a later date. Hodgson said the Red Wolves will have another exhibition game to be announced later.
ASU schedule
Men’s basketball
Oct. 25, Trevecca Nazarene (exh).
Nov. 11, at Bowling Green
Nov. 24, at Palm Springs Invitational
Nov. 25, at Palm Springs Invitational
Dec. 30, at Georgia State
Jan. 4, vs. Georgia Southern
Jan. 13, vs. La.-Lafayette
Jan. 17, at Southern Miss
Jan. 25, at La.-Lafayette
Jan. 31, vs. Southern Miss
Feb. 7, vs. James Madison
Feb. 10, MAC-SBC Challenge
Feb. 17, at South Alabama
Feb. 24, vs. South Alabama
Feb. 28, at Coastal Carolina
March 5-11, SBC Tournament