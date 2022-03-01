JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s 2022 football schedule reflects the Sun Belt Conference’s expanded membership.
Three of the Sun Belt’s four new members are on the schedule announced Tuesday. Each of the Red Wolves’ two East Division opponents, Old Dominion and James Madison, are first-time foes who are new to the conference.
ASU will also play Southern Mississippi, the lone new member assigned to the Sun Belt’s West Division. The only Sun Belt newcomer the Red Wolves won’t play this fall is Marshall.
There are no midweek games on ASU’s schedule. Every game is scheduled on a Saturday for the first time since 2008.
The Red Wolves will begin their second season under head coach Butch Jones with non-conference games in September against Grambling State, Ohio State and Memphis before closing the month with their first Sun Belt game of the year against Old Dominion.
Following its season and home opener against Grambling, A-State’s next three games will all be played on the road to leave the Red Wolves with five home outings over their last eight regular-season contests. They will play three games at Centennial Bank Stadium in October and an additional two in November.
Arkansas State’s game against Grambling will mark the second meeting between the two programs and the seventh time over the past 10 seasons the Red Wolves have played their season opener at home. ASU’s only previous meeting with Grambling took place in the 1985 Division I-AA playoffs, with ASU winning 10-7.
ASU will travel to Columbus to face eight-time national champion Ohio State for the first time in school history on Sept. 10, one week before its 61st all-time match-up against Memphis. The three-game road swing will conclude Sept. 24 at Old Dominion, which finished 6-7 last season in Conference USA.
October will begin with a pair of home games for ASU. The Red Wolves will play their first SBC West Division game of the season on Oct. 1 when they host Louisiana-Monroe, and James Madison of the East Division will play its first-ever game in Jonesboro the following Saturday. The Dukes were 12-2 last season, reaching the FCS semifinals.
Back-to-back road games at Southern Miss and defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana-Lafayette are set for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively. A-State will play the Golden Eagles for the 12th time in school history and first time since 2008, while its game against the Ragin’ Cajuns will be played on a Saturday for just the fourth time over the last 11 seasons (2012-22).
Arkansas State returns home to play South Alabama on Oct. 29, followed by its only open week of the season. The Red Wolves will play two of their final three games at Centennial Bank Stadium, starting with their final non-conference contest against UMass on Nov. 12.
Resuming Sun Belt play on Nov. 19, ASU will play Texas State in San Marcos before hosting Troy, which is now competing in the SBC’s West Division, in its regular-season finale on Nov. 26. The Sun Belt Conference Championship game will be played Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Sun Belt released football schedules for all member institutions Tuesday, including Marshall, Southern Miss and Old Dominion, two weeks after Conference USA put out its 2022 schedule with those schools included.
The dispute over where Marshall, Southern Miss and ODU compete next school year has spilled into the courts. The three schools announced last fall that they planned to leave C-USA for the Sun Belt, saying they would join by July 2023.
Then all three schools announced last month they planned to make the conference switch this coming summer.
Conference USA officials have insisted league bylaws require the departing members to stay put for at least one more season. C-USA demanded arbitration with the schools and filed for an injunction to keep them in the league for 2022-23.
Marshall and Southern Miss countered with complaints filed in West Virginia and Mississippi courts, respectively, and were granted temporary restraining orders to ward off arbitration. Old Dominion requested a similar injunction in Virginia on Monday. The Sun Belt has stayed out of the legal dispute and forged ahead with its plans to have a 14-member football league in 2022.