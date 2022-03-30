A-State snaps losing streak in extra innings

JONESBORO — Arkansas State found relief when Mickey Coyne’s 11th-inning drive found the outfield grass Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
Coyne’s bases-loaded, two-out single to right field gave the Red Wolves a 4-3 victory over Central Arkansas, snapping a 13-game losing streak that dated to March 5. Pinch runner Blake McCutchen crossed home plate with the winning run as the ASU dugout emptied to celebrate with Coyne.
ASU (5-17) was coming off Sunday’s 7-6 loss at Georgia Southern, which scored the tying and winning runs with two outs in the ninth. Another late lead slipped away on Tuesday when UCA (9-14) scored in the ninth to force extra innings, but the Red Wolves kept the Bears off the scoreboard the rest of the night.
“College sports will teach you a lot of things, being around these 18, 19, 20-year-olds,” ASU head coach Tommy Raffo said. “They did an unbelievable job Sunday against Georgia Southern at their place, just fought and laid it all out there. They didn’t stop (Tuesday night). It was a great college baseball game, a lot of emotion on both sides, momentum.
“Again, they laid it on the line. That’s all you can ask. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, which I’m glad it did with Mickey’s base hit, and sometimes it doesn’t. But the effort and their mindset in the last two games was phenomenal.”
UCA reliever Trent Gregson (1-3) shut down ASU for four innings before running into trouble in the 11th.
Tristen Jamison led off with a bloop single, the Red Wolves’ first hit off Gregson. McCutchen entered to run for Jamison and Wil French was hit by a pitch, putting two runners on base.
Cooper Tremmel popped up a bunt for the first out. Eli Davis’ bunt down the third base line advanced both runners, but the Bears retired Davis for the second out. UCA walked ASU leadoff hitter Daedrick Cail intentionally to bring Coyne to the plate.
Coyne fouled off four pitches before lining Gregson’s 1-2 pitch past the second baseman to end the game.
“I always just say, ‘Last AB, make it your best AB no matter what,’ and I was just battling in there, trying to find a pitch I could do something with,” Coyne said. “He was just feeding me fastballs and I was just fouling them off. I knew he had that slider and I was just kind of seeing if he might throw it. He threw it and he left it up, and I was able to poke it through the right side and be there with my teammates to celebrate a good win.”
Aided by a strong wind blowing in from left field early in the game, pitchers on both sides were in control much of the evening.
ASU’s Treshon Paschal, Max Charlton, Jake Algee, Austin Brock, Phillip Bryant and Jonathan Baldelli (1-0) combined to strike out 13 batters while giving up eight hits and walking four. Baldelli worked around two singles in the 11th to earn the victory.
“All six guys competed in the strike zone, were phenomenal early and often. That’s why it was a good college baseball game,” Raffo said. “Both teams did that. There wasn’t a lot of sloppiness and that’s fun to watch if you’re a fan.”
UCA’s Cade Fenton, Dillan Janak and Gregson combined to strike out 14 batters while giving up only nine hits and walking just two. Gregson struck out 10 batters in 4 2/3 innings.
Down 1-0, the Red Wolves tied the game in the fifth on Ben Klutts’ two-out single. UCA regained the lead, 2-1, in the top of the sixth before ASU rallied with two outs in the bottom of the frame.
French singled with two out and Tremmel belted a line drive home run off the scoreboard in right field, giving ASU a 3-2 lead. “Sometimes if you can get a ball, when the wind blows in, if you can get it to the scoreboard or over, it will carry a little bit even though it’s blowing in,” Raffo said.
Algee and Brock got the Red Wolves through the next two innings with no trouble, the latter striking out the side in the eighth.
A leadoff walk cost Bryant in the ninth when the Bears tied the game on a one-out squeeze bunt. UCA put runners on second and third later in the ninth before Bryant ended the frame with a strikeout.
Tuesday’s victory made ASU 2-5 in one-run games this season. Four of the Red Wolves’ five one-run losses came in the last six games of their 13-game losing streak.
“The series against Texas State, the series against Georgia Southern, we easily could have come out on top in some of those games,” Coyne said. “We’re just saying, ‘We’re this close, we’re this close.’ We just needed that one last little push and we got it tonight finally. I’m just so proud of our guys.”
ASU returns to Sun Belt Conference play this weekend as Coastal Carolina visits Tomlinson Stadium. Friday’s series opener starts at 6 p.m.