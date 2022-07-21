220722-JS-asu-soccer-schedule-photo

Emma Riley puts the ball into play for the Red Wolves in a home game during the 2021 season, during which she earned second team all-conference honors as a freshman.

 ASU Sports Information

JONESBORO — Arkansas State head women’s soccer coach Brian Dooley released the Red Wolves 2022 schedule on Thursday. The 17-game slate features seven non-conference fixtures all in the state of Arkansas with six on the home pitch of the A-State Soccer Complex.

Coming off a second-consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season title, the Red Wolves return six starters and 20 letterwinners from the squad that finished last season 10-6-2, 7-2-1 in league play.