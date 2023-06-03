A-State standouts set for NCAA meet

JONESBORO — Another banner season for Arkansas State University’s track and field program will conclude next week with four of the program’s best seeking All-America status.
ASU will have four athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. Three of the four had to qualify through the West Preliminary rounds, another stern test where a top-12 finish is needed to advance.
“The most we’ve ever had, I think it’s six or seven (NCAA qualifiers), and this has been one of the better years for Arkansas State in track and field, probably my best men’s team ever, pretty close to it,” said Jim Patchell, ASU’s director of track and field/cross country. “To cap off a great year with four going to the national championships, that’s a testament to our coaching staff and the student-athletes who put in the work to get there.
“Getting out of the regional championship, that’s no easy deal. To be able to go to the national championship, that’s the No. 1 track meet in the world every year except for an Olympic year. You have to be at the elite level to make it. These four who have made it are great kids, great athletes and hard workers. I’m happy for them.”
Aimar Palma Simo and Bradley Jelmert will compete in their respective events Wednesday. Palma Simo is the No. 17 seed in the men’s hammer throw, while Jelmert is the No. 6 seed in the men’s pole vault.
Pauline Meyer will run in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase Thursday. Meyer is the No. 5 seed in her event after beating her own school record by nearly 25 seconds and breaking the Sun Belt Conference record as well in the West Prelims.
Camryn Newton-Smith will compete in the heptathlon Friday and Saturday. Newton-Smith qualified for the heptathlon earlier in the season.
After competing in the West Prelims last week in Sacramento, Calif., this week was about rest and recovery for ASU’s NCAA qualifiers, Patchell said.
“To compete at that high of a level for that long takes a toll on the body. It’s a temptation to come back and say, ‘OK, we did a couple of things wrong at regionals, let’s work on that,’” he said. “That’s the wrong thing to do. You need to touch on it, but you don’t need to do too much. You have to have the body ready to go. We’re just doing some touching up.”
Patchell swept Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors in this year’s indoor and outdoor seasons, bringing his career total with the Red Wolves to 20. ASU has won 26 combined league championships during his tenure.
During the 2022-23 academic year, ASU claimed a men’s triple crown with the Sun Belt cross country, indoor track and outdoor track team championships. The women’s team won the Sun Belt indoor and outdoor team titles while finishing second in cross country.
Patchell said this year’s outdoor championship seemed hard even though the Red Wolves finished with a fairly comfortable margin over Texas State.
“It’s never easy to win the championship,” Patchell said. “I know we’ve won a few and everybody thinks, ‘Oh well, that’s just the track team winning a championship again,’ but it is so much harder to keep doing it than it is to do it the first time.”
First-team All-America honors go to athletes who finish in the top eight of their respective events at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Those who finish ninth through 16th are considered second-team All-Americans by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Athletes who finish from 17th to 24th are considered honorable mention.
“We want to go there and not just be happy to be there. We want to go there and make a statement and come back with some All-Americans,” Patchell said. “We’ve done that pretty often. We need to do it again.”