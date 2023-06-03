A-State standouts set for NCAA meet

Jim Patchell, Arkansas State’s Director of Track and Field / Cross Country, led the Red Wolves to a sweep of this year’s Sun Belt Conference indoor and outdoor championships. Four Red Wolves are scheduled to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week in Austin, Texas.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Another banner season for Arkansas State University’s track and field program will conclude next week with four of the program’s best seeking All-America status.

ASU will have four athletes competing at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas. Three of the four had to qualify through the West Preliminary rounds, another stern test where a top-12 finish is needed to advance.

