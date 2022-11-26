A-State stands between Troy and SBC West crown

Head coach Butch Jones walks on the sideline during a timeout in Arkansas State’s game against UMass two weeks ago. The Red Wolves close the season today against Troy at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s final opponent of the 2022 football season has every reason to be ready to play.

A victory over the Red Wolves today would send Troy to the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the first time as the West Division champion. The Trojans might even earn the opportunity to host next week’s game, depending on how East Division champion Coastal Carolina does against James Madison.

A-State Football

Opponent: Troy

Site: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

Records: ASU 3-8, 1-6 Sun Belt; Troy 9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt

Television: ESPNU

Radio: KFIN (FM-107.9)

Series: ASU, 10-7

Last meeting: Troy, 38-10, 2020

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com