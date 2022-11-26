A-State stands between Troy and SBC West crown

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s final opponent of the 2022 football season has every reason to be ready to play.
A victory over the Red Wolves today would send Troy to the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the first time as the West Division champion. The Trojans might even earn the opportunity to host next week’s game, depending on how East Division champion Coastal Carolina does against James Madison.
“It’s a one-game playoff for us to get into the conference championship. We win, we’re in, which is where you want to be this time of year,” Troy coach Jon Sumrall said. “We kind of approach every week that way, though. I don’t get too high or too low. I don’t get too far out in front of where we are.”
Kickoff is scheduled at Centennial Bank Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
While the Trojans (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt) are trying to earn a place in the championship game, the Red Wolves (3-8, 1-6) are hoping to finish a trying season on a positive note. Either way, ASU coach Butch Jones said his team will start pointing toward the 2023 season on Monday.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us on national television. It’s one more go-around with our seniors, it’s one more go-around with our football team,” Jones said. “Then we come in on Monday and it’s a brand-new team and a brand-new beginning. We’re not going to wait. We’re going to start our offseason immediately and we’ll get ready to go.”
Narrow losses have piled up along with injuries in Jones’ second season at ASU. The Red Wolves have utilized 43 different starters this season as senior tight end Reed Tyler, sophomore defensive lineman VJ Bronson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Tim Hardiman joined the list last Saturday at Texas State.
Last weekend’s game became the fourth this season, all on the road, where ASU lost after leading in the fourth quarter. After tying the game with a field goal in the final minute, the Red Wolves gave up a quick drive as the Bobcats kicked a field goal to win 16-13.
Jones described the Texas State loss as “gut wrenching” on a couple of occasions in his weekly press conference and bemoaned the breaks that haven’t gone ASU’s way in a year where the Red Wolves have lost three conference games by a combined total of seven points.
“It’s just mind boggling. It’s like a cumulative effect,” Jones said. “You don’t get any calls that go your way, the ball doesn’t bounce your way. We sky kick it perfectly and it’s two inches from bouncing into our arms, and it bounces into their arms.
“It’s just been one of those years with injuries, not getting the calls, the missed calls that extend drives, the ball not bouncing your way. You find out it’s perseverance and you’re going to be better for it. You just have to keep working, working and working.”
Troy, meanwhile, has an eight-game winning streak after defeating Louisiana-Monroe 34-16 last weekend. If not for a last-play loss at Appalachian State, which completed a 53-yard touchdown pass at the horn for a 32-28 victory, the Trojans would have a 10-game win streak.
Jones describes the Trojans, who returned 20 starters from last season, as a dominant football team.
“When I talk about the Sun Belt, if there’s a football program that exemplifies what’s going on in the Sun Belt, it’s Troy. Jon Sumrall coming in has done an outstanding job,” Jones said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. He has those individuals playing with a mentality and a high level, but you look at this entire football team and it’s a veteran group.”
The Trojans are second in the Sun Belt and 20th nationally in total defense, holding foes to 321.6 yards per game. Troy is fifth among Sun Belt teams in passing offense and Jones said receiver Tez Johnson is “as dynamic a receiver as we’ll face.”
“Of course they’re coming in and they’re thinking of winning a championship, playing for a championship. That’s their mindset,” ASU offensive lineman Makilan Thomas said. “As far as I’ve seen, they’re a good opponent. It’s going to be a good challenge for us this week.”
ASU will recognize 15 players as part of Senior Day activities before the game. Eleven of the 15 players joined the Red Wolves via the transfer portal, while offensive lineman Ernesto Ramirez was a junior college transfer.
“I’m very grateful to our seniors. I think they’ve helped lay the foundation for us to move the program forward,” Jones said. “Some of the seniors have been great role models for our freshman class and our second-year players as well.”
The Red Wolves won’t waste any time before moving forward to next season. Coaches will meet with every returning player early next week, Jones said, to let them know where they are and their future in the program.
Thomas said he’s excited to quickly turn the page, adding that a lot of his teammates feel the same way.
“We know what we want, what we can have and who we can be. It’s just being able to turn the page and get this thing rolling,” Thomas said. “Of course I hate it for my seniors that the season went like this, but it’s having the opportunity to really grind our way through this and become a new team. To turn that chapter over and just get to work, that’s something I’m really excited about.”