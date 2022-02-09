JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s next four opponents in men’s basketball have rarely lost at home this season.
Troy, South Alabama, Texas State and Texas-Arlington are a combined 35-6 on their home courts entering this week’s games. To remain in the Sun Belt Conference race, ASU will need to add at least another blemish or two over the next two weekends.
ASU head coach Mike Balado said his team welcomes the opportunity as the Red Wolves visit Troy this evening for a 6 o’clock start, even if he isn’t sure why his team has to play four in a row on the road in Sun Belt play.
“We talked about it yesterday. We’ll embrace it – you’re getting tested gentlemen. It is what it is,” Balado said during a video conference with reporters Tuesday. “You can’t sit here and complain and moan about it. We’re going to take it head on and we’re excited about it. The guys are excited to go on the road over the next two weeks and really get themselves tested, especially at the end of the season.”
ASU (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt) is one of four teams with three conference losses at the top of the Sun Belt standings. Appalachian State has nine wins in conference play to lead the league, Troy (16-7, 7-3) is next and ASU and Texas State are tied for third.
Both the Red Wolves and Arkansas-Little Rock are starting a stretch of four in a row on the road. Eight other league teams were scheduled for as many as three Sun Belt games in a row on the road, but only ASU and UALR were given four.
Balado is trying to keep his team’s focus on each game individually, not the collective two-week schedule.
“It’s hard, but if we sit here and complain about it, all we’re going to do is put added pressure. We’re taking it one game at a time,” Balado said. “Yes, it is four in a row on the road. Yes, we are away from home. But all we’re worried about is Troy at Troy and if we approach it that way, game by game, you don’t really look at the entire (schedule like) OK, you’ve got four in a row on the road. You’ve got one on the road. We have to take it game by game.”
Troy is 8-1 at home, the lone loss coming outside the Sun Belt as the Trojans fell 72-68 to Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 5.
During their conference schedule, the Trojans have defeated Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and South Alabama at home. Cancellations related to COVID-19 cost Troy home Sun Belt games against Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Troy has strong depth with 13 players averaging double-digit minutes. Efe Odigie, a 6-9 junior transfer from Texas-El Paso, is the Trojans’ leading scorer at 11.3 points per game.
Guards Duke Deen and Duke Miles average 9.2 and 8.9 points, respectively. Forward Zay Williams adds 8.8 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder with an average of seven per game.
The Trojans have won three in a row after sweeping last week’s trip to Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
“They play a lot of guys, so they stay fresh on the defensive end. You don’t see a lot of guys getting in foul trouble because if a guy picks up one or two, they’re shuffling in guys,” Balado said. “I think against Georgia State they played 13 guys, and they have legitimate scorers at both the guard position and inside.”
Turnovers are a concern for Balado since Troy has 201 steals as a team, an average of 8.7 per game. Miles has a team-best 36 steals in only 14 games, including 10 combined over two games last week.
“They have multiple guys who can score and they have guys who don’t play as many minutes, but defensively they make a big impact because they score a lot of points off live ball turnovers,” Balado said. “They’re very active with their hands, and you have to make sure you take care of the basketball because there’s no defense for a steal.”
ASU’s Norchad Omier is the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer and its top rebounder with averages of 16.9 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. Omier ranks fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounds per game, trailing only Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (15.2), Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq (13.2) and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot (12.3).
Guards Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton also have double-digit scoring averages. Eaton ranks fourth nationally in free-throw percentage (92.65).
After tonight’s game, the Red Wolves travel to South Alabama for a Saturday night contest. ASU has road games next week at Texas State and Texas-Arlington before returning to First National Bank Arena for the last two games of the regular season.
“We’re looking forward to this tough two weeks coming up. We’re going to embrace it,” Balado said. “Great teams have to play well on the road and we have to try to get a couple here against some very good ball clubs.”