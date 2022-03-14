A-State starts spring football drills

JONESBORO — Arkansas State opened spring football practice Sunday with what second-year head coach Butch Jones describes as a faster, more explosive team than what the Red Wolves fielded a year ago.
Jones said ASU’s offseason testing gives that observation validity. He said 42 players ran 19 miles per hour or faster in testing, compared to six last April, and nine were clocked at 20 mph or better after none could do so last spring.
The Red Wolves also have 21 players with a vertical jump of 40 inches or more, Jones said, after having only eight who could reach that height last April.
“We’ve been able to improve in terms of our explosiveness as a football team,” Jones said after Sunday’s practice. “We have to continue to grow and get better with that, but that’s very, very encouraging.”
The Red Wolves returned to the practice field Monday afternoon and have another session set for Wednesday. After a week off for spring break. ASU will resume drills March 29 and continue through the April 23 spring game.
Jones described Sunday’s practice as a good starting point. ASU returns 51 lettermen from last year’s team that finished 2-10 and has nine newcomers from a touted recruiting class also going through spring drills.
“There’s a lot of anxiety, like there always is for the first time, and you could sense that,” Jones said. “I think once we got into a routine of practice, it’s amazing the difference a year makes. Our players know where to go, they know the expectations, they know the transitions, they know what period’s coming next.
“From an older player’s standpoint, they’re able to take last spring and fall and then apply it to starting practice number one. It was great to see the early enrollees out there and see what they can do really for the first time.”
Senior quarterback James Blackman was back on the practice field after missing last year’s final six games with an injury. After transferring from Florida State, Blackman passed for 1,344 yards and eight touchdowns, with four interceptions, before suffering an injury against Coastal Carolina.
Blackman, who was not with the Red Wolves for spring practice last year, said he knows the offense much better than he did in the fall.
“I feel like I’ve taken a tremendous step in the offense, understanding my protections a lot more, knowing where I can be hot from, where I need to flip or flop the line when we’re getting pressure from that way. More of it was just picking up the protections a lot more, understanding the scheme,” Blackman said. “I knew the plays, but I just needed to know where and why we wanted to go to those places with the ball, depending on the coverage that we were getting. I feel like I’ve had a huge leap in knowing the offense, learning what we want to do and how we want to do it.”
Jones said Blackman was able to see the team from a different perspective after his injury, an experience that he said has benefited the senior quarterback.
“I think he was able to sit back and really evaluate himself, evaluate the direction of the program, evaluate the players, kind of see things from a coach’s perspective,” Jones said. “He’s very mature, beyond his years.”
Jones said sophomore Ethan Miner, who started five games at center and six at left guard, has stepped forward as a leader on the offensive line.
Junior tackle Robert Holmes has returned from an injury that ended his season after three games. Redshirt freshman lineman Makilan Thomas, who started last year’s finale, has also had a strong offseason, Jones said.
Improvement along both lines of scrimmage has been a priority. Jones listed several technical improvements the Red Wolves hope to make on both lines this spring.
“I think it’s the fundamentals and details. It’s the violent use of our hands from a defensive line standpoint,” Jones said. “It’s understanding how to take on double teams, block destruction, the different pass-rush techniques and the games that go along with it, understanding how we hold our gap, our gap integrity, how we fit on defense and just the effort that goes along with winning football.
“From an offensive line standpoint, it’s feet, it’s hands. It’s understanding body position, it’s the toughness, it’s how you block the second level. It’s the true understanding of our schemes, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game. If we can get all that by practice 15, we’ll make considerable improvement.”
Arkansas State lost two key offensive players recently as senior tackle Andre Harris and sophomore wide receiver Corey Rucker entered the transfer portal.
Harris made 43 career starts, including all 12 games last season at left tackle. Rucker caught nine touchdown passes in 2021.
“It’s kind of, like I said, the lay of the land. It’s the world of college football,” Jones said. “Everybody is dealing with it. It’s not unique to Arkansas State, it’s college football. I think you have to rely on depth, you have to rely on players who want to be here, want to be a part of this and want to get a part of something special and build something.”
Jones listed several players who will be limited for physical reasons during spring practice, including senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton, junior defensive end TW Ayers, sophomore tight end Emmanual Stevenson, senior tight end Reed Tyler and sophomore running back Isaiah Azubuike.
Four new assistant coaches have joined the Red Wolves, including a recent hire in special teams coordinator/defensive assistant Jake Schoonover.
Schoonover was Kansas’ special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach last season. He has also coached at Bowling Green and Illinois State.
Jones said he has known Schoonover for some time and expects him to be an asset to the defensive staff as well as the special teams.
“We were really kind of shorthanded on the defensive staff last year,” Jones said. “With that change, I wanted to make sure that not only could we bring somebody in here who shared the same values, the same philosophy as us on special teams, but also somebody who could bring something to the table defensively as well.”