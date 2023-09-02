A-State steps on big stage at No. 20 Oklahoma

Head coach Butch Jones watches practice during Arkansas State’s fall camp. The Red Wolves open the season today at 20th-ranked Oklahoma.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Nearly 30 players on Arkansas State’s football roster participated when the Red Wolves visited Ohio State last year. Some of the team’s newcomers, including five projected starters, came from Power Five institutions.

But for others such as junior center Jacob Bayer, one of 30-plus new players on the squad, ASU’s season opener today at 20th-ranked Oklahoma will be their first brush with one of the game’s elite programs.

