A-State steps on big stage at No. 20 Oklahoma

JONESBORO — Nearly 30 players on Arkansas State’s football roster participated when the Red Wolves visited Ohio State last year. Some of the team’s newcomers, including five projected starters, came from Power Five institutions.
But for others such as junior center Jacob Bayer, one of 30-plus new players on the squad, ASU’s season opener today at 20th-ranked Oklahoma will be their first brush with one of the game’s elite programs.
“I’ve never played a team like this, so I’m excited to kind of feel what it’s like, to feel the crowd noise and to feel the excitement to play such a big team,” said Bayer, a transfer from Lamar who was a two-year starter for the Cardinals. “I wouldn’t say it’s scary or threatening, it’s not really threatening, but it’s the fact that you know this is a big team and they have a tradition of winning. Obviously we’re seen as the underdogs.”
ASU is roughly a five-touchdown underdog going into the contest at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.
The morning kickoff time was set to accommodate an ESPN telecast following “College GameDay,” the network’s pregame show.
“Our guys will be tested, but it’s also a great opportunity for our football program,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “I hope everyone understands here that when you get an opportunity to play on national television, you take full advantage of that, being the first game right out of the blocks on a college football Saturday schedule, the first game from College GameDay.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to play in games like this. Again, it’s what you do with that.”
While the national focus is on the Sooners, who are entering their second season under head coach Brent Venables and their last in the Big 12 Conference, the Red Wolves are trying to keep their focus on what they can control.
Senior quarterback J.T. Shrout has a starting assignment in his first game at ASU. Shrout started one game during three seasons at Tennessee and seven last season at Colorado, including the Buffaloes’ losses at Southern California and Washington.
“You have to expect it to be loud, obviously, so just communication will be a very important thing,” Shrout said. “It’s just making sure you’re seeing signals, communicating left and right with the guys next to you, staying on the same page and watching the ball, trying not to focus on the distractions whether it’s crowd noise, seeing someone else making calls on defense, or just playing somebody else.
“I think it’s just staying within yourself, doing your job and just playing football. It’s the same game we’ve been playing since we were little kids, just a bigger stage.”
Shrout and Bayer are two of the half-dozen transfers set to start on offense for the Red Wolves, the others being right guard Jalen Cunningham (Ole Miss), left tackle Hamilton Hall (Ole Miss), receiver Corey Rucker (South Carolina) and receiver Courtney Jackson (Syracuse). Zak Wallace, a Tennessee-Martin transfer, is one of three starting possibilities at running back.
While only three offensive starters return from last year’s team that finished 3-9, the defense has more experience with six returning starters. The Red Wolves have put an emphasis on forcing turnovers after gaining just 12 takeaways last season.
“We have a couple of areas that we’ve been working, putting an emphasis on, which is our ball disruption, really getting to the ball and obviously our connection as a team,” junior linebacker Charles Willekes said. “I would say those are the three biggest areas we’ve grown in and I believe the offense would say the same thing as well with the connection piece. That’s a huge thing we try to emphasize every day.
“Having good connection and having a good culture is what’s going to help you win games, especially down the stretch. You’ve got a long season, so having a group of guys who can stick together and know they’ve got each other’s backs is something that is for sure going to help you down the stretch.”
ASU faces a prolific quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, who has thrown 95 career touchdown passes between his time at UCF and Oklahoma. Jones described Gabriel as “like another coach on the field” with his ability to manage the Sooners’ offense.
“They’re going to challenge us to tackle in space. He does a great job of being able to get the ball out there. It’s like a toss sweep and turning (receivers) into runners,” Jones said. “He can make all the throws and I think the other thing is if you don’t have points of pressure when you rush the quarterback and you have an open lane, he’s going to beat you with his legs.”
ASU expects a variety of defensive fronts and coverages from the Sooners, who added nine scholarship transfers after allowing 30 points per game as they fininshed 6-7 last year. Bayer said the Red Wolves need to be prepared in every situation.
“If you come in prepared for the game, you know exactly what you need to do, it’s going to slow everything down,” Bayer said. “When the crowd noise gets loud and all external factors that you can’t really control start to impede, start trying to hammer away at you, they’re not tacking on because you’re unprepared. You stay prepared and that stuff will come obviously, but it won’t be as bad because you’ve controlled what you can control as a player in knowing everything you need to know.”
Today’s game is ASU’s first against a Big 12 opponent since defeating Kansas State 35-31 in 2020. Under Jones, the Red Wolves have lost two games against Power Five competition, 52-3 at Washington in 2021 and 45-12 at Ohio State last season.
Jones said ASU can’t afford to miss opportunities or make mistakes that lead to easy points.
“You have to have the ability to hang around. You’ve got to get the game to the fourth quarter,” Jones said. “You look at when we went into Ohio State, it really should have been 17-9 at halftime. I think you have to have focus. It gets back to composure going on the road, resiliency, and know that when you go on the road, no matter where you play, you’re responsible for creating your own momentum.
“You can’t have big eyes, you can’t be wowed by anything else. You have to stay focused.”