A-State struggling on 'critical downs'

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s issues on what first-year head coach Butch Jones describes as critical downs were on display again Saturday in the Red Wolves’ 48-14 loss to Appalachian State.
The Mountaineers were 8-of-15 on third down conversions, becoming the fifth ASU opponent to convert 45 percent or better, and also converted twice on fourth down. ASU, meanwhile, was 5-of-14 on third down and failed to convert its lone fourth-down attempt.
App State kept the football more than 35 minutes despite returning two interceptions for touchdowns.
“We spent a full session Monday on really going back and defining what it takes to play winning football, what does it look like, and it starts with critical downs, when you look at the game, third downs, getting off the field, possessing the ball, also fourth downs,” Jones said. “When you look at the third downs, particularly on offense, I’ve never been a part of anything like this where most of our third downs are third-and-9 or plus.
“Again, it’s a byproduct of winning on first and second down. We’ve not done a good job all year in terms of winning on first down and second down.”
Saturday’s offensive percentages on third and fourth down were in line with what ASU (1-8, 0-5 Sun Belt) has produced this season. The Red Wolves rank ninth among 10 Sun Belt teams in third down conversions, completing 35.2 percent, and are just 2-of-9 on fourth down to rank last.
Defensively, the Red Wolves are seventh in the conference in opponent’s third down conversions, allowing success on 42.6 percent, and are tied for last on fourth down with opponents converting 75 percent.
South Alabama and App State combined to try five fourth-down conversions after ASU’s first seven opponents attempted only six combined.
“I think a lot of teams are now having the mentality against us that they’re playing four downs of football, so their play-calling on third down is different, knowing they’re going to go for it on fourth down,” Jones said.
ASU gave up 20 touchdown plays of 40 or more yards in its first seven games, 11 runs and nine passes. While the Red Wolves did not yield any touchdown plays of 40-plus yards in the last two games, South Alabama and App State were a combined 17-of-34 on third and fourth down.
The Jaguars and Mountaineers both kept the football more than 35 minutes.
“We’ve gone from the explosive plays to now eating up nine minutes,” Jones said. “In the first 12 minutes of the second half (Saturday), they possessed the ball nine minutes. Also that’s a byproduct of us not controlling the ball on offense and not doing a good job taking care of that.
“You look at the first six plays offensively in the second half, three of them were negative yardage plays. To help our defense out, we need to establish more of a rhythm on offense.”
The Red Wolves, who visit Louisiana-Monroe (4-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) on Saturday, sputtered offensively in the last two games, finishing with season lows of 224 yards against South Alabama and 199 against App State.
App State had four sacks among 11 total tackles for loss.
“You’re not going to win football games with negative yardage plays like that,” Jones said. “We talked about negative yardage football plays, taking the ball away on defense. We showed them video clips of us doing it right. I think our style of play is improving. I think our toughness, our fundamentals at some positions are really starting to improve. I see some confidence gaining with that.
“Again, our kids showed up (Monday) excited, glad to be here, working to get better. I think some of them do see the progress they’re making, but we’re in a results-oriented world and you’re measured on wins and losses. I do see progress, but I see a lot of deficiencies that we need to continue to correct and improve upon in the last three weeks of the season, then also moving forward in recruiting as well.”
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Begeal saw his first playing time of the season in the fourth quarter. Begeal took a 22-yard loss on his first play as he tracked down a snap that went past him, but later had a 23-yard run and finished with seven net rushing yards.
Jones indicated Begeal, who can play the rest of the season and not lose redshirt status, will see more playing time in the last three games.
“It was good to get him in the game, get him some quality reps there, and we’ll continue to increase his package in the offense,” Jones said. “I would suspect you will see him quite frequently.”
Junior quarterback James Blackman returned to Florida this week because of a death in his family, Jones said. Blackman suffered a shoulder injury against Coastal Carolina and has missed the last three games.
“He’s an impressive young man and we support him,” Jones said. “He had to go home to be with his family and as soon as that’s over with, he’ll be back.”