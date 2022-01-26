JONESBORO — Arkansas State is the team to beat in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball going into this week’s games.
The Red Wolves climbed into first place after last weekend’s Sun Belt results, which included their home victories over Texas-Arlington and Texas State. ASU is the only team in the conference with one league loss, while five others have two along with a varying number of wins because of cancellations related to COVID-19.
ASU coach Mike Balado expects the Red Wolves to draw more attention from opponents as the league leader.
“I tell my guys there’s no easy games in this league and now, being in the spot that we’re at, No. 1, and having guys that people have to worry about on a consistent basis, night in and night out, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Balado said during a video conference Tuesday. “Everybody is going to be up to play you, to knock you off. It’s a little bit of a different place than some of these guys have been in. It’s harder to stay at the top than it is to get to the top because once you’re there, everybody is gunning for you.”
The Red Wolves’ first test in first place comes from the team right behind them in the Sun Belt standings as they start a two-game road trip. ASU (13-4, 4-1 Sun Belt) visits Appalachian State (12-9, 6-2) this evening with tipoff scheduled for 5:30 (CST) in Boone, N.C.
Balado is trying to keep his players focused on the task instead of the bigger picture.
“You can’t look at the standings,” he said. “You can’t look at if we lose here, we have to win here and get back. We just have to take it game by game. If you take it game by game, win or lose, put it to bed and move on to the next, I think you put yourself in a position to continue to be successful or stay where you’re at.
“When you take it game by game, you’re concentrating on just one opponent. You’re not putting extra pressure on yourself. You’re not worrying about travel, you’re not worrying about who you’re playing next or what their record is.”
A-State hasn’t played App State since the 2019-20 season. The Mountaineers represented the Sun Belt in the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning the conference tournament, a feat that required four victories in as many days. App State fell 54-53 to Norfolk State in the NCAA First Four.
Like the Red Wolves, the Mountaineers returned most of last season’s team. Four starters returned for another season at App State, which has won four in a row entering tonight’s game.
App State’s Adrian Delph is the Sun Belt’s third-leading scorer at 17.4 points per game. Delph leads the Sun Belt in 3-point baskets (62) while shooting 40.3 percent outside the arc.
“He’s really improved over the last three years, shooting the ball at an excellent clip, very physical. He can score in different ways, reminds me a lot of (UTA’s) David Azore but a better shooter, and just as physical,” Balado said. “But it’s not only him. They’ve got three or four guys on the floor at all times who can score the ball.”
Guard Michael Almonacy was selected as the Most Outstanding Player of last season’s Sun Belt tournament. Justin Forrest, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection, hit the game-winning shot in last week’s 61-60 victory at Georgia State.
The Mountaineers rank first among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense (63.3 points per game) and last in scoring offense (67.5 points), an indication of the tempo they would prefer.
“Scoring is going to be something we really have to take into account. We have to play defense for 25, 30 seconds,” Balado said. “They’re the slowest team as far as tempo and they take about 20 seconds to score, which means they really move the ball, so you have to be locked in and when you have four scorers on the court, that makes it difficult.”
A-State’s Norchad Omier was named Sun Belt Player of the Week for the fourth time in six weeks Tuesday. Omier is now the league’s fourth-leading scorer (17.1 points per game) in addition to leading the league in rebounding (11.3 per game) and field goal percentage (.676).
Guards Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton add 14.2 and 12.9 points per game, respectively, for the Red Wolves. Sills ranks second in steals (1.9 per game) and fifth in field goal percentage (.470) in the Sun Belt, while Eaton leads the league in free throw percentage (.946).
After tonight’s game, the Red Wolves travel to Conway, S.C., to face Coastal Carolina. Tipoff Saturday is scheduled for noon (CST).