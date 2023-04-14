JONESBORO — The top four seeds in the NCAA Bowling Championship proved to be the top four teams in last week’s regional competitions.

Form held as No. 1 McKendree, No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Arkansas State and No. 4 Nebraska advanced to the four-team finals in Las Vegas. Those four teams will determine the national champion this weekend.

