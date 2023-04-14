JONESBORO — The top four seeds in the NCAA Bowling Championship proved to be the top four teams in last week’s regional competitions.
Form held as No. 1 McKendree, No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Arkansas State and No. 4 Nebraska advanced to the four-team finals in Las Vegas. Those four teams will determine the national champion this weekend.
“Not a huge surprise there,” ASU sophomore bowler Brooklyn Buchanan said. “I told Coach last week that I’d rather see all the top four teams be there than have a fluke team get in, so I’m excited to see us all compete.”
The competition begins this morning at 11 o’clock Central at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. ASU plays Vanderbilt while McKendree plays Nebraska to start the double-elimination tournament.
Friday’s second session starts at 5 p.m. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. and the championship match, a best-of-seven Baker series, will be shown on ESPNU at 8 p.m.
ASU, the Southland Bowling League champion, has won 29 of its last 32 matches. The Red Wolves defeated Sacred Heart and North Carolina A&T (twice) to win the Rochester Regional last weekend.
“I feel good, but obviously we still have a lot of work to do to finish off the job,” ASU coach Justin Kostick said. “I think the team is pretty well battle tested. We’ve been in a lot of close matches. The conference tournament, we had a lot of close matches with like Sam Houston and we had a close match with North Carolina A&T (in the regional). The first match with them was real close, it went to seven games in the best four out of seven, and Brooklyn had to throw two strikes in the 10th to lock them out and she got them.
“Having those types of pressure elements, I think it plays a key factor going into the championship because those things are going to happen since all the teams are really good. And if all the teams are really good and they play to their abilities, matches are going to be close.”
None of the other three teams are strangers to the Red Wolves.
ASU is a combined 8-4 against this weekend’s competition – 2-0 against McKendree, 2-1 against Vanderbilt and 4-3 against Nebraska.
“I think it’s a very talented field,” ASU junior Emma Stull said. “We’ve obviously bowled against these teams a lot, and we’ve won and lost against these teams, so it’s going to be very humbling and a very cool experience to compete against the best in the country.”
ASU lost to Vanderbilt in Stephen F. Austin’s Ladyjack Classic in November. The Red Wolves defeated the Commodores in the Prairie View Invitational and the Music City Classic.
Kostick said there isn’t much difference in the teams that advanced to Las Vegas.
“The bottom line is the teams are all really close and there’s just not that much difference in the discrepancy of talent,” he said. “If you want to win, you’re going to have to make better shots than your opponent and you also have to know your opponent is going to come after you, because all the teams are really good.”
While ASU won two of last week’s three mega-matches 2-0, the Red Wolves had to rally after North Carolina A&T won the traditional team game in Friday’s second round.
The Red Wolves took the five-game Baker set and then the best-of-seven Baker series to stay in the winner’s bracket.
“I was really pleased with the weekend. I think we all did a really good job of picking each other up when some people were down and others were doing better,” Buchanan said. “I was proud of how the team came together in the best-of-seven on the first day to keep us in the winner’s bracket. I think it was important to get the extra rest.”
ASU has appeared in 15 consecutive NCAA tournaments, including the last 13 during Kostick’s tenure. The Red Wolves are among the final four for the fifth time in program history as they seek their first national title.