JONESBORO — Destinee Rogers is eager to see how her team handles the challenge of playing away from home this week.
Arkansas State is tied for second place in Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball after reeling off three consecutive victories at home, the latest being Saturday’s 81-60 rout of Coastal Carolina. This week it’s the Red Wolves’ turn to travel as they visit South Alabama this evening and Troy on Saturday.
ASU is 6-1 under Rogers, its interim head coach. The Red Wolves are 1-1 on the road under Rogers, a record that includes a victory over SIU Edwardsville and a loss at Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt opener.
“I talked to them (Monday) and I said, ‘Hey, we’ve done a really good job of protecting home court. Now we need to show that we can go on the road and beat good teams,’” Rogers said during a video conference Tuesday. “I have confidence in this team, this staff, that we can do it. I’ve said week after week we’re just as good as anybody when we show up and we play hard.
“We’re preparing the same that we prepared the last two weeks and doing whatever it takes to make sure we’re ready to roll on Thursday. Then we’ll do what we need to do on Friday to prepare for Troy.”
ASU (10-7, 3-1 Sun Belt) and South Alabama (7-8, 1-1 Sun Belt) meet tonight at 7 in Mobile, Ala. The Red Wolves visit Troy (13-6, 4-1 SBC) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Rogers expects tonight’s game to be another where the Red Wolves have to push the pace against an opponent that wants to slow the tempo.
ASU is averaging 81.4 points per game, second in the Sun Belt to Georgia Southern’s 83.3. South Alabama averages 61.2 points, which is 10th in the league, and the Jaguars are sixth defensively with a per-game yield of 65.9 points.
The Red Wolves are giving up a league-high 71.4 points per game, but they are coming off one of their better defensive showings against Coastal Carolina.
ASU limited the Chanticleers to 39 percent shooting from the field and battled the Sun Belt’s top rebounding team almost evenly on the boards.
“We’re on the road. Sometimes shots don’t fall like they do at home,” Rogers said. “However, what you can try to depend on and try to control is your effort on defense.
“We’ve locked in on how we want to guard South Al. We’re really locking in on rebounding. I thought our defense and rebounding were much better against Coastal Carolina. We’re just trying to build off of that. I really feel like if we can catch our defense up just a little bit to the offense, I think we’re a really hard team to beat.”
Junior guard Keya Patton is ASU’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game.
Junior forward Trinitee Jackson, junior guard Jireh Washington and senior guard Morgan Wallace also average double-digit points.
Jaylin Powell, a 5-10 graduate transfer from Elon, averages 11.3 points to lead South Alabama.