A-State, UALR to continue basketball rivalry

JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s basketball rivalry with Arkansas-Little Rock will continue as the two universities go separate ways in conference affiliation.
The schools announced a four-year, home-and-home series in men’s and women’s basketball on Wednesday. ASU will host UALR in men’s basketball this coming season to begin the new arrangement, while UALR will host ASU in women’s basketball this year.
ASU has another men’s basketball home game against UALR in the 2024-25 season under the new contract, with the Trojans hosting the Red Wolves in 2023-24 and 2025-26. UALR will host the first and third meetings of the women’s basketball contract, with ASU hosting the second and the fourth.
“That’s something that we wanted to do, to keep the series going. It’s a really good, competitive game for both teams,” ASU men’s basketball coach Mike Balado said. “The proximity makes sense. It gives us an opportunity to compete at a high level in non-conference play. It’s always a good game between Arkansas State and Little Rock, so we wanted to make sure that we continue that rivalry for the fans and also for our programs.”
The two universities became Sun Belt Conference members in 1991-92 following the merger of the American South and Sun Belt conferences. UALR officially joins the Ohio Valley Conference on Friday, while ASU remains in what will be a 14-team Sun Belt.
ASU women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers is happy to keep UALR on her team’s schedule as well.
“We wanted to put together a schedule that is going to get us ready for conference. Obviously they’ve been in the conference and they’ve always been really good; Joe Foley does a great job with his team,” Rogers said. “We wanted to make sure we had good, quality opponents and what better team to play than UALR, who is a rival right down the road? We wanted to lock that in and we’re excited about getting an opportunity to go back down there. We’ve never beaten them in the Jack Stephens Center, so getting that opportunity, we’re looking forward to it.”
ASU and UALR have met every season in women’s basketball dating to 2000. The Red Wolves hold a 46-28 all-time advantage in a series that dates to 1975-76.
The Red Wolves have played the Trojans more in men’s basketball than any other opponent in school history. ASU holds a 57-36 advantage in a series that dates to the 1927-28 season, according to its records.
The schools didn’t play in men’s basketball last season as both games were canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the UALR program.
In UALR’s announcement Wednesday, athletic director George Lee said it was important to the Trojans to continue playing their in-state rivals.
“One of my first priorities after announcing our new conference affiliation was to ensure we kept playing Arkansas State, and I am glad we can do that,” Lee said in the announcement. “I’d like to thank Arkansas State for helping to make sure this happens because it is good for both of us to continue this rivalry.”
ASU and UALR will both visit Central Arkansas in men’s basketball in the upcoming season, the Trojans traveling to Conway on Nov. 14 and the Red Wolves making the trip on Dec. 6. UCA competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
ASU head baseball coach Tommy Raffo said he has spoken to UALR about playing a couple of mid-week games next season.