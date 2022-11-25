A-State unable to keep pace in fourth quarter

Arkansas State’s Melodie Kapinga (left) and Oklahoma’s Nevaeh Tot battle for control of the basketball during Tuesday’s game. The Red Wolves host Kansas City on Saturday at 11 a.m.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State wasn’t too far off Oklahoma’s blistering pace after three quarters Tuesday night, but the Sooners left the Red Wolves behind in the fourth.

Shooting nearly 74 percent from the field in the final quarter, Oklahoma put 34 points on the First National Bank Arena scoreboard over the final 10 minutes to run away with a 95-70 victory over ASU in women’s basketball.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com