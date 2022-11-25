A-State unable to keep pace in fourth quarter

JONESBORO — Arkansas State wasn’t too far off Oklahoma’s blistering pace after three quarters Tuesday night, but the Sooners left the Red Wolves behind in the fourth.
Shooting nearly 74 percent from the field in the final quarter, Oklahoma put 34 points on the First National Bank Arena scoreboard over the final 10 minutes to run away with a 95-70 victory over ASU in women’s basketball.
ASU (2-3) trailed 39-32 at halftime and 61-51 after three quarters against Oklahoma (5-1). The Sooners, who are ranked 22nd in this week’s USA Today Sports women’s coaches poll, wore the Red Wolves down with superior size, speed and depth.
“For three quarters, we were right there in it. We gave them everything we had and they kind of put their foot on the gas a little bit in the fourth, and we got winded,” ASU head coach Destinee Rogers said. “But we scheduled this way for a reason. I told my team with five minutes left to go in the game of course you want to win every single game, but I didn’t care about the score of the game. I just wanted to see my team fight and we’ll learn from it, and we’ll get ready to go on Saturday.”
ASU, which hosts Kansas City on Saturday at 11 a.m., never caught up after falling behind 11-2 to start Tuesday’s game. But the Red Wolves pulled within a point in the second quarter and were down only three before the Sooners scored the last four points of the second quarter.
Izzy Higginbottom’s 3-pointer pulled ASU within 52-48 with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter, but Oklahoma closed the period on a 9-3 run. The Sooners scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter and pushed their lead as high as 31 in the fourth quarter while hitting 14-of-19 attempts from the field.
“Like I told my team, that’s the fastest transition offense you’ll see all year, so if you can guard it, you can guard pretty much anybody and I thought we did for three quarters,” Rogers said. “Then we ran out of gas.”
ASU used only seven players to Oklahoma’s 11. All seven played at least 24 minutes.
Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa scored 14 points each to lead the Sooners, followed by Beatrice Culliton with 11 off the bench.
Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 15 points and three steals. Lauryn Pendleton, who missed two games because of illness, added 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench.
“I just wanted to come in and give my team what my team needed from me. I didn’t want to come out doing stuff that’s not in my game,” Pendleton said. “As you could see I did a lot of attacking and getting points in the board. I felt like my team needed that.”
Keya Patton added 11 points and four assists; Anna Griffin scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds; and Melodie Kapinga added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Oklahoma finished with a 43-39 rebounding advantage after beating ASU 16-4 on the boards in the fourth quarter.
“I thought our bigs as well as our guards did a good job of boxing out and crashing the boards on the O-boards. For us to get 14 O-boards against OU, that’s pretty good,” Rogers said. “If we can be intentional about carrying that over to other teams, you might see that number go up a little bit because they were huge and I thought we did a really good job of crashing and being intentional about it. We’re going to continue to be intentional about it.”
Kansas City (2-3) has a three-game losing streak after Tuesday’s 95-60 loss at Santa Clara. Utah State transfer E’Lease Stafford is averaging 18.4 points for the Roos.
Rogers said she felt that the Red Wolves played with confidence in the first three quarters.
“We valued the ball for the most part. I know we had 20 turnovers, but in the first three quarters it wasn’t that bad,” Rogers said. “I felt like our defense was pretty good, our rebounding was good and offensively we were taking good shots. We’re still not shooting the ball the way we’re capable of shooting. I think that’s going to come with game experience and game rhythm, but we’re going to get there.
“If we would have hit a couple more shots probably the first through the third, it would probably look a lot different, but my team played hard and OU is a really good team. We’ll learn from it and we’ll be ready to roll on Saturday.”