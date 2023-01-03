A-State unable to keep up with ULM in 84-72 loss

JONESBORO — Arkansas State shot 51 percent from the field and had four players score in double figures Saturday at First National Bank Arena.
It wasn’t nearly enough.
Louisiana-Monroe capitalized on ASU’s defensive breakdowns, especially on the perimeter, to earn an 84-72 victory. The Warhawks led for more than 36 minutes as they claimed their second road victory to start Sun Belt Conference play.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Red Wolves, who opened their Sun Belt slate Thursday with a 60-57 victory at Old Dominion.
“Credit Monroe. They played an excellent game, came in with a great game plan, made shots,” ASU coach Mike Balado said. “They definitely beat us. Obviously, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. Our defense really failed us this game.”
ULM (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt) shot 54.4 percent from the field, including 12-of-21 (.571) from the 3-point line. Guard Jamari Blackmon, a senior transfer from North Alabama, was 6-of-8 from the 3-point line in scoring a game-high 25 points for the Warhawks.
Guard Langston Powell was 4-of-5 from the 3-point line to add 15 points for ULM. Guard Tyreke Locure and center Victor Baffuto added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
“We just didn’t come out with enough intensity. They were making shots and we weren’t contesting shots,” ASU guard Caleb Fields said. “We hang our hat on defense and we didn’t play defense.”
While ASU (9-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) ranks fifth among 14 conference teams in scoring defense and eighth in field goal percentage defense, the Red Wolves are last in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.394).
ULM, which ranks third among Sun Belt teams in 3-point percentage (.351) became the fourth ASU opponent to make double-digit 3s, matching UC Davis’ 12. Tennessee-Martin and Air Force made 11 3s each against the Red Wolves.
“The biggest thing was the 3-point line. The 3-point shooting for them was the key to the game,” Balado said. “We let them make open 3s. Our rotations were slow.”
Eight of ULM’s 3s came in the first half as the Warhawks took a 47-36 halftime lead. Blackmon was 5-of-7 beyond the arc and Powell drilled all three of his attempts in the first 20 minutes.
A 21-6 run gave the Warhawks a 37-24 lead in the first half. The Red Wolves answered with a 12-1 run to close within two points, but ULM scored the last nine points to take an 11-point lead to the locker room.
The Warhawks led by at least six points throughout the second half. Blackmon’s final 3 pushed ULM’s lead to double digits for good at 78-67 with 1:54 to play.
“Every time we went on a run, they made shots,” Fields said. “You have to play defense. That’s it, defense, defense, defense.”
With ASU’s defense extended, the Warhawks had more success in the paint during the second half. Bafutto, a 6-10 graduate transfer from Mercer, scored all of his 13 points and grabbed eight of his nine rebounds in the second half.
ULM out-rebounded ASU 40-37, a total that included 12 offensive rebounds.
“I think our guys came in feeling good about themselves, winning four in a row, winning a big game at Old Dominion, which is still a great win,” Balado said. “New guys don’t understand how to deal with early success yet and our older guys did not do a good job of making them understand how important practice was (Friday), and practice was not very good. I was not happy with it, and I knew this would be the outcome.”
Forward Omar El-Sheikh led ASU with his third consecutive double-double, 18 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Terrance Ford Jr. added 14 points off the bench and forward Julian Lual scored 12 points, all in the first half.
Fields scored 11 points, becoming the 30th player in school history with 1,000 career points, and also had eight assists.
“Offense was never an issue and Coach said that before the game,” El-Sheikh said. “We allowed baskets that we shouldn’t have, and I think that was the ballgame.”
ASU travels to South Alabama (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) on Thursday and Troy (9-6, 1-1) on Saturday this week. The Red Wolves’ next home game is Jan. 12 against Texas State.
“We just have to get back to work, watch some film and make sure we’re playing the right guys the right minutes, getting guys back to game shape and doing things right every time and getting back to basics,” Balado said. “We have a tough road swing coming up. We just have to get better and be prepared for next week.”