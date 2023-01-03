A-State unable to keep up with ULM in 84-72 loss

Arkansas State’s Julian Lual (23) drives to the basket for two of his 12 points during the Red Wolves’ 84-72 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Arkansas State shot 51 percent from the field and had four players score in double figures Saturday at First National Bank Arena.

It wasn’t nearly enough.

