JONESBORO — As the summer months start to dwindle, Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig welcomed children from around the area to his Little Wolves Camp this week.
The camp, geared toward those in grades K-5, was to teach those new to volleyball the basics of the game.
After three days, with the camp running from Monday to Wednesday, Gerwig said his goal for the camps he and ASU coordinated was to bring joy and passion to those who attended.
“This camp is for the love, joy, and passion of volleyball,” Gerwig said. “These kids are just starting out in volleyball. Some of them, this might be their second or third year playing.”
In terms of camp numbers, Gerwig expressed his excitement as those increased over last year.
“We’ve got a lot in terms of our turnout,” Gerwig said. “Our numbers have increased by 50 percent from last year. It’s just nice to have a lot more coming out.”
Gerwig, who coached at ASU as an assistant from 2017-2018, also touched on the volleyball community around Jonesboro and Arkansas as a whole.
“I love building volleyball through the community,” Gerwig said. “This is a really big volleyball community anyway from the state of Arkansas. The ability to reconnect with and get a lot of the alumni back involved, as well as people in the area, it feels really good.”
The Red Wolves recently announced nine newcomers who are joining the roster for ASU’s 2023 season. Practices officially begin in August.
“We’ve been recruiting this 2023 roster since the day I got here,” said Gerwig. “We’ve been focusing on finding the right kids and finding the right athletes, and now just letting them get to work.”
Gerwig and his Red Wolves will play their first matches against Arkansas-Little Rock and Louisiana Tech on Friday, Aug. 25, at noon and 6 p.m.