Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.