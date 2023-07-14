A-State volleyball camp introduces sport to children

Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig works with a camper during the Little Wolves Camp on Wednesday.

 Jacob Wicinski photo

JONESBORO — As the summer months start to dwindle, Arkansas State head volleyball coach Brian Gerwig welcomed children from around the area to his Little Wolves Camp this week.

The camp, geared toward those in grades K-5, was to teach those new to volleyball the basics of the game.